Young, old, Black and white members of this community gathered on Monday night to remember the lives lost in a shooting in Buffalo and one in California last week.
The prayer vigil and call to action, “Standing Against Racism, Injustice and Inequality” was hosted by Alcoa Blount County NAACP, Blount County United, Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation, Men in Christ, Blount County Ecumenical Action Council, League of Women Voters and other area organizations and churches.
Each name of the victims in those two shootings, which are being investigated as hate crimes, were read aloud as candles were lit. Sharon Hannum and Robert McClelland performed the candle ceremony.
The site was St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville. Business leaders, politicians, grandmothers and neighbors numbering about 120 lined the pews. The Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul, was one of the speakers who offered up prayers and gave attendees a list of things they can do to take a stand against racism.
“There are things we can do every day,” she told the crowd. The pastor said everyone should walk away when others are making racist comments, demonstrating that it isn’t tolerated.
Having non-judgmental conversations with family and friends who use racist language is another. Keeping educated through reading, voting in every election and being good role models for children were also examples of how to combat racism.
“Jesus Christ was an activist,” Estell said. “Jesus stood for what is right. Period.”
She begged leaders present in the crowd to talk about racism and fight it.
“It is not going away because we don’t talk about it,” she told the crowd. “We can take action every day.”
Others on the program included the Rev. Emily Anderson, pastor at New Providence Presbyterian Church, who offered an opening prayer. Ronald Coffin read a scripture, followed by prayer from Tanya Martin, commissioner for Alcoa.
“We are back here again,” she said. The first call to action was held back in 2014 in response to gun violence. She prayed for unity and understanding and told the crowd there is work to do.
“This is not a one-night thing,” she said. “It’s not a one-a-day thing. It is continuous. Let your voice be heard by joining the NAACP or Blount County United.”
Trent Gilmore provided the music for the evening, along with Keri Prigmore, who also prayed during the hour-long vigil.
Estell became emotional during her address, saying the battle against racism has been long.
“Racism hurts,” she said, and wondered aloud, “How long, Oh God must our people die because of racism? We cry out to you tonight. How long?”
This pastor also addressed the idea expressed by some in the community who she said have stated they moved here because Blount County shares their racist views.
“Forgive them for they know not who we are,” she said.
The Rev. Benjamin Lewis addressed those gathered, too. He prayed and asked for the courage for everyone fighting racism and other forms of hate. It also takes courage to have forgiveness in our hearts, he said.
It was the Rev. John Butler, East Tennessee regional president of NAACP, who gave the closing remarks. He said God commands people to love one another and look past the faults to see the needs. These are trying times, he said. Being persistent and fervent in prayer will help in the fight, he told the crowd.
“Just do it,” were his parting words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.