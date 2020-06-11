Law enforcement officers appeared like they were pulling over drivers at Eagleton Ballpark late Thursday, but those looks were deceiving: Civilians were actually driving up to the officers and thanking them for their service.
Two Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Tennessee state trooper stood outside their patrol vehicles ready to shake hands with anyone driving through the gravel parking lot at the ballpark, 2600 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
Eagleton Ballpark Inc. officials hosted the drive-by celebration Thursday, June 11, as a way to allow citizens to visit and show support for law enforcement agencies, ballpark board member David Wells said.
“We just wanted to do something to thank these guys,” Wells said. “They’re a dedicated group of people, that’s for sure. They are probably under-compensated for the work they do, and the risk they take.”
Wells noted law enforcement officers help out with parking for the ballpark’s busy tournaments, and provide extra patrol to the park during the baseball season.
With protests across the country against police departments, Wells said the timing of an event honoring law enforcement was coincidental. The baseball season only lasts for a few months, which allows Eagleton Ballpark officials a limited window of when to host an event hat honors police.
Wells also used the Thursday celebration to promote the upcoming Officer Kenny Moats Memorial on baseball tournament Wednesday, July 15. The tournament raises money for the Fraternal Order of Police and Blount County’s Shop with a Cop program.
Kenny Moats was a BCSO deputy killed in the line of duty in August 2016.
Kenneth and Brenda Lequire drove by with Kenneth holding a sign stating, “We back the blue. We love our cops.”
BCSO Deputy Michael Levy was glad to see Blount Countians come out to support law enforcement.
“There’s a lot of negativity,” Levy said. “So it’s nice to see the support of the community knowing they have your back.”
Sophia Pierson, 4, showed her support for law enforcement officials by picking a few flowers from a grassy area and then giving them to BCSO Deputy Anthony Musto. In return, Musto gave her a pink teddy bear.
Musto only had a few words to say in response to what it’s like to receive flowers from a 4-year-old:
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s absolutely awesome.”
