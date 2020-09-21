Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski died on Sept. 6 at age 82, but the memories of who he was to his family and community live on.
A family man, strong leader and altruist to his community, Palewski left a legacy of service in the town he called home for the last two decades of his life.
Palewski dedicated the later years of his life to Townsend, the place called home, though he started there as an outsider.
Born and raised in Chicago, Palewski graduated from De La Lasalle High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1967 as a sergeant and later worked for Western Electric, later named Lucent Technologies, for 42 years.
He was a devoted husband to Lorraine T. nee Ludwikowski, father of five and grandfather.
“He was a family man and that transferred over to the commission,” new Mayor Michael Talley said in an interview, an hour after he was voted in. “He made the commission feel like family. He’s just a very caring kind person who always puts his community first and that’s what I admire about him.”
Palewski and his wife moved to Townsend from the Chicago area shortly after their first visit to the peaceful Appalachian town in 1998.
“You hear the cliche love at first sight: When he and Lorraine came to Townsend, it was love at first sight,” Townsend City Recorder Danny Williamson said. “They actually bought their lot on the first vacation they ever took here.”
He was a Townsend commissioner for before serving as vice mayor. In 2018, he was elected mayor. His benevolent presence was immediately felt by his fellow government officials.
“He really did pull the Teddy Roosevelt on us, ‘walk softly and carry a big stick,’” Williamson said. “He was a great friend, a great boss, and a great man. He and I were very close. I could always count on him to show up every day. Any time I needed him he was just minutes away.”
Palewski died Sunday, Sept. 6, following heart complications that began nearly a week before.
“I’m just going to miss his pleasant demeanor, his can-do attitude, the way he put his community first,” Talley said. “He never had an agenda, he never spoke ill of anyone, he was just a compassionate man with a very big heart.”
Following his death, both city officials and Palewski’s family have shared their thoughts on their friend and family member.
“A legacy is like a tree, it must be planted, fed, and grown with purpose,” Palewski’s son Dave said in a tribute shared by the city on social media. “The roots must be strong and the trunk solid for the tree to grow. Only then will it grow branches. The trunk is his lifelong relationship with my mom, his wife and dedicated partner of 60 years.
“Some of the most important branches came next, he had five strong determined children that he nurtured and loved so that later each of those branches would grow their own branches and bear fruit, these were his grandchildren that he loved immensely.”
There is no better metaphor to compare Palewski with than a tree — his good-natured leadership and silent commitment to those around him continued with his service to the community.
“That vacuum of him not being here, I just hate that I didn’t realise how quietly impactful he’s always been. He had a silent strength,” Talley said.
The city of Townsend closed their municipal offices on Sept. 11 to honor Palewski, allowing employees to attend his funeral service.
“Mayor Palewski was also a good friend who helped me from day one when I first came into the Blount County Mayor’s Office over 10 years ago,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and I know that those who were blessed to know Ron will miss him.”
Palewski’s devotion as a husband, father and community leader whose legacy positively impacted friends and family alike. The mayor’s kind presence and quiet strength will be remembered by the Townsend community for years to come.
“He loved Townsend and accepted it completely with his heart,” Williamson said, “and in turn Townsend loved him back …”
