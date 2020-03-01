A drum line was needed to grab the attention of hundreds of attendees mingling at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa during the Maryville City Schools Foundation’s 17th annual Starlight Gala. The drum line led attendees to their seats in the dining room for dinner.
The gala is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser each year, said the gala’s co-emcee Will Carver. Since starting in 1991, the group has raised more than $2 million for Maryville Schools.
“These are for extras,” he said. “These are not for things included in our schools’ operational budgets.”
The annual event raised approximately $191,000 this year, Maryville City Schools Foundation Executive Director Barbara Jenkins said on Sunday.
Carver emceed the event along with Vallie Collins.
The hundreds in attendance helped raise money by purchasing gift packages during the silent and live auctions.
The live auction was hosted by Auctioneer Terry Hudson who received help from 6-foot-9 former Tennessee Vols basketball player Ryan Childress. Childress helped win 98 games in his career with the Vols, making him the winningest player in Tennessee basketball history.
The pair worked together selling more than $12,000 in gift packages during the first half of the live sale. At the auction’s mid-point, Childress and Hudson took a break to allow the emcees to hand out the evening’s Starlight Awards.
The awards went to Steve Chaddick, Mark White, Benton Neil Taylor and John Clark.
Chaddick received the Distinguished Alumni Award that honors Maryville High School graduates who made outstanding contributions to their professions or for service to their community. Chaddick worked in the technology field as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corporation, a company he co-founded in 1994.
After retiring from CIENA, in 2004 he founded Ridgewood Advisors as a vehicle for angel investing, mentoring technology and promoting innovation in the southeast.
Chaddick was asked what it’s like to work with many up-and-coming entrepreneurs.
“Well you get to hang out with really, really young and smart people,” he responded, “and you get to pretend you’re not as old as you really are.”
White, who retired from MHS following serving for more than 40 years as a teacher, received the Distinguished Service Award, awarded for an individual’s outstanding service and dedication to education in Maryville.
White was asked what advice he would give to new teachers.
“There are very few natural-born (great) teachers,” he responded. “So I would tell new teachers to find a professional learning group. In all my time teaching, I never thought I knew it all.”
Taylor, MHS Class of 2002, received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, granted to MHS graduates age 35 or younger for significant accomplishments in their professions or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
He is currently a Smithsonian Institute postdoctoral fellow in Maryland. This fall, Taylor will start a faculty position as assistant professor of organismic and evolutionary biology at Harvard University.
Taylor’s research focuses on how forests respond to climate change, and his new position at the Ivy League institution will help further his studies, he said.
“I’m just really excited about the work ahead,” Taylor said.
Clark, MHS Class of 1971 and founder of Vienna Coffee Co., received the Foundation Partnership Award, given to a business owner who exemplifies dedication to education through financially supporting Maryville City Schools.
Clark was asked how he came up with the name “Vienna Coffee House.”
“Vienna, Austria is a coffee town,” he responded.
A few famous historical documents and pieces of music were in Vienna coffee houses, Clark noted, and he wanted to create a similar feel to those Austrian cafes, and named his coffee shop in honor of the European city.
“We wanted to be the center of the community where people work, gather and read the newspaper,” Clark said. “We just wanted to be a community place.”
