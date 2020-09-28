Four Maryville community organizations came together last week to fix a recently damaged ramp at the home of a disabled child.
Good Neighbors, Habitat for Humanity, Faith Promise Church and Maryville City Schools’ Family Resource Center repaired the ramp, which was damaged after a car struck it late one night.
“It was important for the handicapped child to be able to get on the school bus ... that was a big barrier for them in getting him to school,” Good Neighbors Executive Director Lisa Blackwood said.
Good Neighbors first realized the need for a rebuilt ramp. The other community organizations quickly offered their assistance either financially or through volunteer workers.
“I love it when we can work collaboratively,” Blackwood said. “It’s wonderful when we can all put our gifts and talents together and make something happen for a family that really really is deserving and needs it. … It was very satisfying that that all worked out.”
Added Debra Skyler, MCS Family Resource Center director: “We do a lot of things to help ensure that a child has what they need to be successful in school.”
The biggest goal for the Family Resource Center is being able to combine community resources to meet the needs of Maryville students, Skylar said.
Volunteers reinstalled fence posts and a handrail for the student to use when getting on the bus.
The family expressed gratitude for the four organizations involved.
“It means everything in the world to me,” said Donnie Jennings, the child’s grandfather. “I think it’s one of the greatest things” when it comes to serving the Maryville community.
The family is raising five children, and the new ramp will make it easier for them to look after their disabled child so that he can pursue his education.
“We are so grateful and blessed by them,” said Wanda Fay Jennings, the student’s grandmother.
The family will now have an easier way to transport their child to school with the new handicap ramp.
“They help people, and that’s what it takes. They’re just good people out there, and I really appreciate what they do for me,” Donnie Jennings said.
The community organizations said they look forward to helping any Maryville citizen in need in the future.
“We’re here to get people over a hump or through a crisis so that life can go on — whatever barrier is in their path right now,” Blackwood said.
