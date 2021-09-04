Parents and other community members are petitioning the Alcoa Board of Education to hold a special session to address COVID-19 precautions before classes resume this Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The petition posted on Change.org states they want to “preserve for students all of the benefits of in-person learning as much as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff, and the community at large.”
Alcoa City Schools closed on Friday, Sept. 3, to allow time for students and staff to “rest and recover from illness,” according to the announcement. Director Becky Stone said about 250 students had been absent on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from a variety of illnesses and also COVID quarantines.
The petition that started Sept. 2 came from the Alcoa City Schools Parent Covid Network, a private Facebook group launched Aug. 26 that now has about 475 members. By Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, more than 105 people had signed the online petition.
Parent Rachel Foster noted Alcoa started the 2020-21 school year with stringent precautions, including mask requirements, temperature checks and staggered attendance, and daily phone calls from the district provided updates on COVID cases in the schools.
This year, she said, “We started school with nothing, almost no communication or measures that we could tell were in place.”
Since contact tracing switched from schools last year to the state Health Department this year, parents have said they don’t feel information about contacts is being shared as well. “It’s up to the community to let each other know,” said Foster, the parent of two children in Alcoa schools this year and an organizer of the Facebook group.
The group is open to parents, guardians, school employees and other community members connected to ACS. “Even a bus driver would be welcome to join the group,” Foster said.
While the original intent was only for parents to share information about their own children to alert others to possible exposure, the group has gone further. It has been working on setting up a vaccine clinic and the idea of making and selling masks and then sending the proceeds to the schools to buy supplies such as hand sanitizer.
Discussion also has included ways to “promote appropriate behavior during the pandemic,” Foster said.
“This is a group of parents and community members that want the best for the community,” she said. They recognize that in-person learning is best for children and want to ensure it can continue.
The petition calls on the school board to “take timely and public action to clarify, formalize and publicize its current policies regarding COVID-19 protocols,” and if there is no policy, to enact one before classes resume this week.
It calls for a policy, “Developed based upon expert medical and scientific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for the safe operations of schools; and to be revised in response to future updates to those guidelines and in response to evolving pandemic conditions and data. Policies should be demonstrably based on science-based evidence and NOT based on personal or political belief or opinion.”
ACS began requiring staff members and visitors to wear masks on Aug. 31, but Foster noted the adults are eligible for COVID vaccines while many of the students, for whom Alcoa currently “highly recommends” mask-wearing indoors, are too young.
With the high number of COVID case numbers in the community and the regular school board meeting about three weeks away, the group decided it couldn’t wait until then to address the board.
“We need action now,” Foster said, adding that the group is working in support of school administration and staff members, and she has communicated with Director Stone about the group’s actions.
“This is absolutely in support of making sure she’s able to make decisions that support children and the community and her staff,” Foster said.
Board Chairwoman Julie Rochelle told The Daily Times on Friday night, Sept. 3, that she had not yet seen the petition, but she offered this response: “Alcoa’s students’ safety and their learning environment are our top priority. We are following the state’s guidance in not requiring masks for students. If that guidance changes, we would of course, follow the state’s recommendations. Our teachers and staff are wearing masks and we are strongly encouraging mask-wearing by students. If parents want to send their children to school and require their children to wear a mask while at school, they are free to do so. Masks are available at school if needed. Things can change at any time.”
