Dr. Bob Proffitt never met a stranger.
The community servant, family physician and father of four often would meet lifelong friends on hourlong flights or while walking down the street, recalled his son, Steve Proffitt.
Before he became a community pillar who wore a myriad of hats, Proffitt, who died Aug. 19 just days before his 91st birthday, grew up on a a Louisville farm with six siblings; he also had 16 first cousins.
He was married for several years to Lucy Ellen Hatmaker, with whom he had four children — Bob Jr., Steve, Kevin and Karen.
“He was very interested in our lives, but in general, just very interested in people and in learning more about them, their culture ... even people that were very different from him,” Steve Proffitt said. “His ability to make friends with a total stranger was second to none.”
Proffitt would make frequent trips to visit Karen and her son in Colorado. After a few days there, he would travel to California to visit Steve and his children — never taking more than a few days away from his patients.
“He would never be gone more than three nights. I think he even went to South America on a trip, and he was only gone four days,” Karen Proffitt said. “He was just so worried about him not being there for his patients.”
Kevin, Proffitt’s youngest son, lives in Knoxville with his wife and two children, and Bob Jr. died in 2000 from brain cancer.
Within the community, Proffitt served as an Education Committee member during his stint on the Blount County Commission from 2006-10.
“Bob was a good man and a good commissioner,” said Commissioner Joe McCulley, who served alongside Proffitt. “He was a different political party, but he always treated everybody with respect. If he had something to say, he always got his point across by being respectful to the rest of the commission.”
He also was a member of the Maryville Board of Education from 2014-2018 and earlier this year was named to The Daily Times' readers advisory board.
“I enjoyed getting to know him and working with him a great deal,” said Mike Winstead, who became director of Maryville City Schools in January 2014.
Although Proffitt was in his mid-80s at the time, he supported the district’s iReach plan to provide one computer for every student. “He still saw the importance of us going in that direction,” Winstead said.
Proffitt had “a huge passion for Maryville athletics,” the director said, and often talked with him about wellness and safety. Winstead said the board member wanted to be sure the schools were taking care of more than students’ academic needs.
“He was very involved with the community,” not just the schools, said Bethany Pope, a current board member who also served with Proffitt.
“He would walk to the sports events,” she said. “He would sometimes walk to school board meetings.”
While a student at Maryville High School, Proffitt played on its first undefeated football team. He continued sports at Maryville College, where he played football and wrestled. After graduating, he went on to attend medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis before doing his medical residency at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
Upon graduation, he served in the Army Medical Corps and provided care in Seoul, South Korea, to the American Embassy, the State Department and their dependents between 1958 and 1960.
After his military service, Proffitt spent one year studying cardiology and internal medicine at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Journal of the Tennessee Medical Association. He delivered medical presentations throughout the world, including China and Nicaragua.
Locally, he practiced family medicine for more than 60 years.
“He, up until his final days, was still active throughout the community in many ways but his true passion was practicing medicine and helping as many as he could,” Proffitt's officer manager, Cassie Hard, emailed the newspaper. “Not many physicians still make house calls, but even after his 60-plus years of service he would show up to help a patient in need.”
Proffitt served as Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief of staff and a delegate to the Tennessee Medical Association. He chronicled his life as a traveling physician in his book “A Family Physician’s Journey,” published in 2016.
The 100-page soft-back book features stories about Proffitt’s time as a medical student and resident as well as his career in the military.
Proffitt planned to retire from his medical practice in Maryville on July 31, but fell ill.
One of Proffitt’s patients, Mark Rivera, reflected on the thoroughness of his doctor's practice.
“When he became my doctor a few years later,” Rivera emailed, “I also can't count how many times he saved me from myself with his conservative approach to medicine by stopping my lobbying for antibiotics with '... I don't believe we need to do that; I believe it's viral ...' and he was always right!”
Rivera first met Proffitt after some friends suggested Proffitt as a tennis partner for Rivera.
“I was just a "not-from-around-here" guy when I moved to Maryville in 1987 and re-started my passion for the game of tennis,” Rivera emailed. “The only phone number I had for him was his office number, so one Friday afternoon around 4PM I called his office … the next thing I knew the good doctor was on the phone. I asked him if he was available for tennis sometime and he said "Sure! I believe I can be at John Sevier in an hour; just need to finish up a few things here ..."
Rivera said he and Proffitt continued to play tennis for 33 years, exemplifying not only Proffitt’s commitment to the community he grew up in, but also to the people he loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.