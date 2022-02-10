County leaders, educators and parents shared their expectations for the next director of Blount County Schools in a series of meetings Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Central Office.
At every session the idea that the new director needs to understand the community came up, whether it was stated as the person being local, reflecting community values or being involved outside of the schools.
“A lot of us in here can work anywhere; we choose Blount County,” said April Herron, BCS special education supervisor, said during the meeting with principals and Central Office staff. “I love Blount County Schools. I choose for my children to go to Blount County Schools. I want to see that in our next director ... a love of what makes Blount County Schools special.”
Strengths
When participants were asked about the good things in BCS they want to continue comments across the sessions included the career and technical education programs and innovation such as the online learning available through the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Blount County Board of Education Chairman Robby Kirkland said although there are occasional disagreements, “We are very blessed here. Everybody gets along, the school board, the county commission, the citizens. It’s really positive the way things operate. I would hate for somebody to come in and disrupt that.”
Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill replied, “I have a completely opposite view. I would love to see someone come in and focus on what is good but not be afraid to be disruptive.”
Hill said she wants someone who is comfortable talking about the challenges and will put forward proposals with the team about how to move forward.
Challenges
When asked about challenges, school board member Fred Goins said, “We need to continue to improve our academic achievement overall.”
“We need to celebrate what we have achieved, even in a pandemic,” said Blount County Commissioner Dawn Reagan, who’s also a BCS teacher.
“We need to build capacity to deal with disparity in family wealth we have in this county,” school board member Vandy Kemp said. “We have a very large poverty rate compared to pockets of wealth in the county.”
Parents said they want more involvement and transparency from the schools on topics such as curriculum. Some said when they have been involved they haven’t received feedback from the administration and the board.
Stephen Phipps called for a director who is, “politically conservative and reflects the values of our community, and I would prefer it would be someone from our community. “
Crystal Colter said a challenge for the system and teachers in the classroom is to mange “different ideologies,” state legislation that doesn’t match with state standards or core values of public education.
Teachers said they want someone with recent experience who understands what they face in the classroom, and they need more support for students with mental health and behavioral issues. “Our kids are coming in with a lot of needs,” Rebecca Dickenson, president of the Blount County Education Association and library media specialist at Eagleton Elementary, said during the session for teachers.
Both Fairview Elementary School Principal Greg England and county Finance Director Randy Vineyard mentioned the challenges of growth over the next decade or more.
At the administrators’ session William Blount High School Principal Rob Clark said, “The person coming in is going to need to be aware of our situation with split dollar with the cities, the fact that we are funded below the state average but perform above.”
Online survey
The Blount school board hired the Tennessee School Boards Association to help with the search for a successor to Director Rob Britt, who is retiring at the end of June.
TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grisson facilitated the sessions Thursday, Feb. 10, and explained that she asked the board members to not attend every session so people would feel free to speak. Everyone who came in person was given an anonymous survey to rate the weight of 21 characteristics ranging from academic degrees and budget management experience to a sense of humor.
An online survey asking the same questions Grissom asked at the meetings is available until 5 p.m. today, Feb. 11, by clicking the Director Search button on the upper right section of the district website, www.blountk12.org.
Next steps
Grissom expects to return to Blount County on Feb. 21 with recommended criteria for the school board to consider. After the board approves the criteria, TSBA will advertise the opening and screen the applicants.
Grissom will present finalists to the school board April 4, with interviews expected the following week.
The number of applicants for director positions has dropped in recent years from 30-40 to about 20, according to Grissom, who has been with TSBA for three decades. Knox County Schools had 18 applicants, and TSBA presented the finalists to that board this week.
