Empty Pantry Fund board members faced a number of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn when the 2020 campaign kicked off Nov. 1.
“In the beginning, we ordered the food not knowing what we would receive, if we could receive it, where we would pack and/or distribute, if we could even pack the baskets, or if we would raise enough money to purchase all of the food,” EPF President Lon Fox said.
“In the end, the generosity of Blount County through donations and time made this a truly community project and we had another successful year,” he said. “We helped a lot of families during Christmas, and that’s all that mattered.”
That community support resulted in a final balance of $137,400.57 — enough to cover the costs associated with providing generous food baskets to more than 1,400 Blount County families in need at Christmas. All funds raised are used for purchasing food — Empty Pantry Fund includes no paid staff.
Community effort
Fox said the success of EPF fundraising in 2020 was unexpected given the circumstances, but he credits community-minded individuals and organizations with making sure the needs of those 1,400 families were met, relieving some of the economic burden they face.
“The Empty Pantry Fund received an in-kind donation of $3,500 in gift cards from Kroger Corporation,” Fox said. “Additionally, a huge thanks to the Maryville Kroger employees and corporate employees for securing all of our food this year. It was a difficult year, but they all worked really hard to make sure that we received all of the food items for our baskets.”
Fox also recognized members of the Tennessee Army National Guard for their assistance in providing the armory as a secure location for packing and distributing the food; Jeff Headrick and Blount County Road Department for providing the fork lift, traffic cones and dumpsters; Alcoa Walmart for providing the shopping carts used in the packing process; and longtime volunteer Butch Cope for transporting the shopping carts to and from the armory.
“A huge thanks goes to all of the packing, distribution and delivery volunteers,” Fox said. “Our volunteers make this a true ‘community’ project each year. It was a difficult year because of COVID precautions, but our volunteers worked diligently to make the Empty Pantry Fund possible even in light of this pandemic.
“COVID did not stop us,” he said. “Instead, we conquered COVID. I really appreciate everybody stepping up — it turned out to be a great year.”
Board member Jamey Hearon said that when the call went out for volunteers to help with a quite untraditional year for packing and distribution, the call was answered. “We had no idea how many people were going to show up to help. That was awesome,” he said.
Board member Morgan Hodson also noted that people were willing to step in at the last minute, and that new volunteers joined the ranks as well. “Having packing in shifts for a whole day plus pickup for that full day gave us some new spots where we could plug in some new volunteers,” Hodson said.
EPF Vice President and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, said, “I think we were very fortunate, very blessed, that in the face of everything we saw this year, the people of Blount County still showed such generosity — this is a community that gives so much of itself back to people in need. They proved it this year with Empty Pantry. It makes you proud to be a Blount Countian, it really does. It makes me proud to be the mayor here, I’ll tell you that.”
Donations
This is the final listing for 2020. Any additional donations will be listed in the fundraising kickoff article in November 2021.
BALANCE FORWARD: $132,580.57
Jackie and Norman Newton, $100
Bruce Watt, $20
In memory of my precious Tom and our youngest brother, Phil; in honor of all my siblings, spouses and families including Phil’s widow; and thanks to all my friends and neighbors during Covid, $500
In memory of T.J. and Evelyn White, Sandra White West, Robert and Elsie Kinney, Bill McGill, and Robert Kinney Jr. by Allen and Sheron McGill, Todd White, Tobie White Yoder and Jeanette Merida, $145
In loving memory of Jim Borden, $250
In memory of Danny Clark, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Robert White, $250
Francis and Norma Garner, $500
James and Carol Gallimore, $50
Rocky’s Jamaican Sunrise “Giving Card” Restaurant Promotion, $420
Anonymous Donation, $1,000
Judith Spies, $100
In honor of our grandsons by Al and Jeanne Redwine, $500
In memory of Mrs. Carolyn Hunter, $100
In honor of Barb Foglesong, $150
In memory of four champions who have left our community: Vernon and Margaret Ann Osborne, Dick Abbott and John Niethammer, $100
Patrick Burkhart, Blount Dermatology, $160
Robert and Diane Brandsborg, $50
In lieu of Christmas gifts to Dianne Richmond, $50
Terry and Judith Booze, $50
Anonymous, $200
In memory of Rebecca Harrell by Marion Brink, $25
ENDING BALANCE FOR 2020: $137,400.57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.