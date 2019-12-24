Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Tribute have combined to raise $11,570 for the Empty Pantry Fund.
The Memorial Christmas Tree Program, now in its 39th year, raised $4,970 through donations made by people in memory of loved ones. Those who made a donation at the funeral home had an ornament with their loved one’s name placed on one of the memorial trees in the funeral home lobby.
Grandview Cemetery’s 28th annual Christmas Candlelight Tribute, held Dec. 12 at the cemetery, raised $6,600. Those who made a donation at the cemetery office had an LED candle placed on their loved one’s gravesite.
More funds needed
The Empty Pantry Fund total now stands at $120,231.15, still short of the 2019 fundraising goal.
Treasurer Tony Clark said, “This is the first year I can remember that on Christmas Day we have not met our annual fundraising goal. We are currently $6,500 short of our financial goal for this year, yet we have already delivered 1,464 food baskets. So, I ask that you please don’t forget to send in your donations this year. I have no doubt that in the last two weeks of the year, our community will come on strong.”
Clark mentioned two dedicated Empty Pantry Fund volunteers who passed away recently: Paul Bales, chairman emeritus, who led the Empty Pantry Fund for more than 50 years; and Vernon Petree, Blount County Jaycees representative on the board of directors. Bales died Sept. 7, and Petree died Dec. 19.
“To say this has been a tough year on the Empty Pantry Fund organization is an understatement,” Clark said. “We have lost two of our most faithful volunteers. One is the legendary, and in my opinion the most-popular, hardest-working Empty Pantry fundraiser of all times, Mr. Paul Bales, and one is the extremely humble servant leader on our team, Mr. Vernon Petree. Both of these incredible leaders will be sorely missed by everyone in our community.”
Clark pointed out that volunteers are the backbone of the Empty Pantry Fund and make it possible to reach Blount County families in need at Christmas.
“We want to say thank you to all of our volunteers,” Clark said. “We, too, are volunteers, just like you, and we love the Empty Pantry Fund and the fact that every dollar collected goes back into the community. We estimated over 1,400 volunteers assisted in some way this year with a record 1,464 Empty Pantry Fund food baskets delivered.
“May God bless each of you, and may you and your families have a Merry Christmas!”
Donations
Donations to date include:
BALANCE FORWARD, $101,926.15
Tazz, $400
Bob Tipton, $100
Bell Tipton, $100
Hershel and Barbara Read, $1,000
In memory of Edward and Curt Orlowski by Lou Ann Orlowski, $50
Ronnie and Dottie McGhee, $50
In memory of Roy Dalton, Eleanor Dalton and Ben Dalton, $300
In memory of Virgil Porter, Mary Katherine Porter and Hugh Porter, $300
In memory of Col. Matt Crooks by Donald and Donna Fraley, $50
Ira and Edna Foust, $50
Sandra and Carl Townsend, $100
For those in need by Mary Ballew, $100
Charles R. Graves family, $100
In honor of our five grandsons, Justin, Trey, Taylor, Jared and Ty, and our two great-grandsons, Jackson and Jaydan, $25
In memory of Homer Shumer by Betty Shumer, $25
In memory of Linora and Bill Farr and Henry and Hallie Shumer by Betty Shumer, $20
In memory of our parents by Francis and Mary Gross, $50
Kenneth and Peggy Hoy, $200
Shirley Trotter, $100
Anonymous, $50
John and Marjorie Nance, $150
Rick Walker, $30
Norman and Jacqueline Newton, $100
In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Betty Bean, $100
In honor of my precious grandchildren: Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray by Betty Bean, $50
In memory of Robert “Bobbie” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Alan Bean, Angela Bolton and Becky Gray, $100
In memory of Uncle Robert “Bobby” Bean by Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray, $50
Una Jean and Chris Teffeteller, $100
In memory of Paul Bales by Local 309 Betrayed Retirees, $510
Donna Alexander, $50
Anonymous donation, $500
In honor of our children by Jack and Judy Humphreys, $100
In memory of our parents by Gerald and Betty Smith, $100
In memory of David Sykes Blair by Ron and Gail Blair, $100
In memory of John W. Barlow, $200
In honor of my three sisters and brother: Cecilia Bales, Betty Erb, Bud DeFoe and Margie Andrews by Dora Bowman, $100
Bob and Pat Carroll, $100
Stanley and Felicita Azubalis, $200
Donna and Joel Benson, $50
In memory our mothers: Frances Cardwell and Willadean Quagliana, $75
In memory of Homer Shumer, $50
In memory of Jack, Pauline and Brendle Overly, $50
Anonymous, $100
New Providence Presbyterian Church PWC/Quilters Mission Support, $200
Tazz, $400
Grandview Cemetery Candlelight Memorial Service, $6600
Donations made via Smiths Funeral and Cremation Service Memorial Christmas Tree Program:
In memory of Elmer and Rachel Gibson and Ruth Hunt by Lisa Gibson, $25
In memory of Thomas Eaves by Kathy Eaves, $20
In memory of Leann Drinnen, Dr. Marvin Gibson, Elmer and Rachel Gibson by Betty and Wayne Drinnen, $75
In memory of John and Edna DeBusk by Alan and Lisa, $25
In memory of Bernice Bracket by Nancy Owens, $25
In memory of Glenn Ballard by Peggy Ballard, $25
In memory of Jerry Holsonback by Claudia Holsonback, $25
In memory of Bruce Owenby and Jane Owenby by Mae Owenby, $100
In memory of Jenny Ebersole by Mama and Daddy, $100
In memory of Betty and Harry Rakestraw by the family, $100
In memory of Ben Middleton by Mary Middleton, $10
In memory of Thomas and Romania Leonard by Barbara and Bill Leonard, $20
In memory of Jane Clark by Archie Clark, $200
In memory of Stanley Inman, Marie Garland, Harvey Garland and Ray Teffeteller by Betty Garland Inman, $11
In memory of Jay, Mary, Bob and Mae Everett by Shirley Everett, $25
In memory of Earl, Helen and Ginger Cloniger by Shirley Everett, $25
In memory of Wayne Everett by Shirley Everett, $50
In memory of Jack Tulloch by Betty Tulloch, $10
In memory of Bobby Taylor by the family, $60
In memory of Joe Renninger by Vicky, Adam and Whitney Renninger, $50
In memory of Jospeh L. Bewley Jr. by Vikki Bewley, $35
In memory of Lonnie F. McClanahan by Susan McClanahan, $100
In memory of Verlin and Nellie Noe and Wendell Carpenter by Kay Carpenter, $50
In memory of Stanley H. Johnson by Judy Johnson, $25
In memory of James Harold Courson by Frances H. Courson, $100
In memory of Eunice Hansen by Robert Hansen, $100
In memory of Riley Blair by Wendy Blair, $50
In memory of Mark Caldwell by Rob and Susan Caldwell, $20
In memory of Bett and Earl Mills by Rob and Susan Caldwell, $20
In memory of Vada and Clarence Pack by Judy Pack, $50
In memory of Boyd and Zella McClanahan, Bill McClanahan, Sam McClanahan, John McClanahan, Mary Blair, Wayne and Dicie Inman, and Evelyn Whilhoit by Ronnie and Donna Inman, $50
In memory of Mary Ann Ashworth by Ashworth family, $20
In memory of Bill Vaughan by Judy Vaughan, $25
In memory of Papaw Goins by Felicia and Kati Griffin, $30
In memory of Dwight Goins by Julia Goins, $50
In memory of Harold Edward Harveston by Martha Harveston, $25
In memory of Carl Miller by Norma Miller, $50
In memory of Richard Stooksbury by Mrs. Richard Stooksbury, $20
In memory of Ann Broverman by Sonja Gabbard, $50
In memory of Sammy Brackin by Grace Brackin, $100
In memory of Arvil and Jeff Frazier by the Frazier family, $50
In memory of Jane Chambers by Jason and Justin Chambers, $100
In memory of Al Turner by Marilyn and Rachel Turner, $50
In memory of K. Wayne Brewer by Betty Brewer, $100
In memory of Leslie Mann by Ann Mann, $5
In memory of George Shaver by Cathy Shaver, $10
In memory of J.T. Crawford by Carolyn Crawford, $5
In memory of Jimmie Everett by Priscilla Dailey, $20
In memory of Ralph Moats by Carolyn Moats, $10
In memory of Norman Miller by Gwen Miller, $25
In memory of Sharon Walter by Joy Walter, $10
In memory of Kenneth Melton by Jenica Melton, $10
In memory of Billy Ledford by Betty Ledford, $20
In memory of Freeland “Ted” Godfrey by Nancy and family, $100
In memory of Matt L. Crooks by H.G. Satterwhite, $25
In memory of Judy Moss by Allen Moss Jr., $100
In memory of Herman Hodge Family by Bud Hodge, $25
In memory of Fred Raper Family by Bud Hodge, $25
In memory of Ronald and Barbara Carroll by Jeff Carroll, $10
In memory of Bill Kelly by Della Kelly, $25
In memory of Jannis Cutshall by Clarence Cutshall, $100
In memory of Jennings and Patricia Mason and Henry Law by Shirley Law, $100
In memory of Mary Angel Cooper by Mary B. Cooper, $8
In memory of Joe S. Ingram and Ralph and Betty Sullivan by Teresa Ingram, $100
In memory of Bob Bostick by Phyllis Bostick, $50
In memory of Donnie Bible by Victoria Bible, $50
In memory of William “Bill” Bible by Victoria Bible, $25
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Gibson and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Davidson by Don and Sue Gibson, $500
In memory of Betty Ervin by David Ervin, $20
In memory of Clara Sentell by Clara Lay, $25
In memory of Cliff Fitzsimmons by Marcus Fitzsimmons, $25
In memory of Ed and Virginia Hochnedel by Marcus Fitzsimmons, $25
In memory of John McKinley by Hollis McKinley, $50
In memory of our parents by Steve and Sandy Millsaps, $100
In memory of Jim and Virginia by Jenny Williams, $50
In memory of Jerry Freeman by Joyce Freeman, $100
In memory of Johnnie McKenzie by Linda McKenzie, $25
In memory of Mildred Moody by Karen Rhea and Tammie Hartline, $50
In memory of those we served in 2019 by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, $801
TOTAL, $120,231.15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.