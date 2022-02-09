The community survey to brand downtown Maryville will be open online until Feb. 28.
Maryville invested $72,000 in the initiative with hopes that it will encourage development and bring in more pedestrian traffic.
North Star Place Branding + Marketing is partnering with the city and the Maryville Downtown Association to carry out the research. By gathering input from multiple perspectives, North Star will be able to create a campaign that accurately represents downtown.
"We’re excited about the opportunity to get this feedback from our community and people who visit Maryville’s downtown," MDA Chair Christy Slavick said in an email. "We’d like as much input as possible and encourage people to complete the survey."
During one of the first meetings the MDA and city had with the marketing company, the North Star representative said the way city staff and volunteers view the area may look very different than how local citizens and people outside the community view it.
About 20 MDA members and a handful of city officials were surveyed during the meeting and have been waiting since December for the public survey to launch.
The survey is intended to reach a diverse, broad audience — both residents and non-residents of Maryville — in order to uncover people's perceptions and attitudes.
Find the survey and more information on brandingmaryville.com.
