Despite brutally hot temperatures that climbed into the 90s, the promise of good company drew some 300 guests to the grand opening of Company Distilling on Friday at their new location at 8351 TN-73 in Townsend.
The distillery, which was founded as H Clark Distillery in 2014 by three friends, Kris Tatum, Jeff Arnett, and Heath Clark, adopted its present name just last year, but the plan to establish its location in Townsend has been a work in progress for the past two years, delayed due to COVI-19 and supply chain issues.
Nevertheless, the company’s principals said they were determined to persevere and gave credit to the Blount Partnership and businessman Kevin Clayton for enabling their efforts to pay off. They marked that achievement on Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that was attended by community leaders, local business people and the others that played a part in bringing the project to fruition.
Bryan Daniels, the president and CEO of Blount Partnership emceed the celebration and extended his congratulations and gratitude to the distillery for bringing the new location to Blount County. Various government officials — among them, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and State Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon — shared their admiration for the work that resulted in bringing Company Distilling to Blount County and Townsend.
“I’ve been to a lot of ribbon cuttings in the past 12 years,” the mayor said. “But I’m seeing more elected officials and law enforcement representatives here than I’ve ever seen in the past. It proves that there’s one thing that can bring them all together. Liquor!” Ramsey brought greetings from Gov. Bill Lee and expressed his own appreciation for “the vision and energy” that went into creating the new Company location.
When it was his turn to speak, Company President Kris Tatum added his thanks as well, giving credit to Kim Mitchell, Director of Tourism with Blount Partnership, and the entire team that played a part in bringing the project to fruition. He became emotional when talking about the friendships shared with Arnett, Company Distilling’s Master Distiller, and Heath Clark, Company Distilling co-founder.
Mitchell told The Daily Times that he was impressed with the fact that Company Distilling had delivered on all they had promised as far as the community was concerned. “They made it clear that they would do things for this county and that they would make us proud,” he said. “And they did all they said they would do. They’re quality guys and they have a quality product and a quality organization.”
Moon, in whose district Townsend’s Company Distilling is located, said he was impressed with their professionalism.
Later, in speaking with The Daily Times, Tatum said that Company has a distinct advantage, in that its leadership are all experienced professionals in the distilling industry. He also praised Blount County’s leadership for making the group feel welcome.“We chose to be a part of this community, and Blount County invited us in,” he said. “They believed in us and they supported us all the way.”
Company’s award-winning Master Distiller, Jeff Arnett, who spent 20 years working for Jack Daniels, added his thoughts as well.“It’s hard enough to open a new business under any circumstances,” he said. “But when you’re dealing with a pandemic and supply chain issues, it makes it even harder.”
Company’s Townsend distillery is the second Tennessee location the company has opened so far. The first is located in Thompson’s Station. Plans call for the opening of a third locale in Alcoa late next year. A warehouse facility already exists in Maryville. Arnett also said that Company currently employs 15 people, but that the number will likely grow to around 50 by the end of next year.
Arnett added that since Company Distilling’s soft opening in late May, business has been good, and contrary to what was originally expected, local visitors outnumber their tourist trade.
Company’s current offerings include two signature alcohols. Its Company Bourbon, is blended with toasted maple, an additive that adds complexity to the brew without overwhelming the flavor. Maple tends to have both sweet and finishing notes that add both taste and balance.
Company Distilling also produces the award-winning Ghost Rail Gin, which is distilled on a small, open fire Alembic still to ensure that the flavor and aroma maintain offer its own ideal combination.
Future plans call for the rollout of eight varieties of moonshine and three craft beers. In addition to their alcoholic offerings, Company Distilling also serves an array of deli items from Amico Delicatessen, which owned and operated by Amici in Maryville. Dining is available on a back deck and a stage is set up on the lawn to accommodate concerts at some point in the future.
“It’s been a long process,” Tatum said. “But thanks to this team, we’ve been able to push through.”
