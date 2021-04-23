A privately owned company recently paid $200,000 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to the Tennessee Valley Authority for services performed to improve Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced in a Thursday press release.
The United States asserted Day & Zimmerman NPS Inc., a Pennsylvania-headquartered construction and maintenance services company, from January to May 2014 "knowingly shifted costs from various project codes that fell outside the scope" of work it was doing for TVA and "improperly charged those costs against" that work.
The company also was accused of failing to correct mischarges and overpayments.
TVA amended its contract with Day & Zimmerman in 2013 and 2014 as a response to the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster and U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission mandates, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The amendment added $550 million to an already-$700 million contract.
