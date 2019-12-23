Local governments will close during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, while collection and recycling schedules will only be a little different than normal. Here’s what Blount residents need to know about what will change this holiday season:
• All county offices will be closed today, Dec. 24, Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for the the New Year’s holiday.
• Government offices are closed today and Wednesday. They will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
• Solid residential waste normally picked up on Wednesday will be picked up on Thursday. Household waste normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday.
• Friday garbage pickup will be moved to Monday, Dec. 30.
• The recycling centers will close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Friday.
• The municipal building, the operation center and the recycling centers all will be closed for New Year’s Day. All offices and the recycling centers will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2.
• On Jan. 1, residential garbage pickup will be moved to Thursday, Jan. 2, and routes normally run on Thursday, Jan. 2, will be moved to Friday, Jan. 3. Friday’s pickup will be moved to Monday, Jan. 6.
• Government offices will close Wednesday and on New Year’s Day.
• Residential and bulky waste collections normally scheduled for Wednesday will be collected on Thursday.
• Residential garbage collections normally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 1, will be collected Thursday, Jan. 2.
• For the week of the New Year holiday, brush will be picked up Monday, Dec. 30; Tuesday, Dec. 31; Thursday, Jan. 2; and Friday, Jan. 3.
• There will be no commercial pickups on Wednesday or on Jan. 1.
• Recycling scheduled for Wednesday will be collected on Thursday.
• Recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
• The Alcoa-Maryville-Blount County Landfill will be closed on Wednesday and on New Year’s Day.
• The city’s administrative office will close for Christmas starting today and until Friday.
