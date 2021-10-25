The city of Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant is offering free compost to individuals for personal use on a first-come, first-served basis, a Monday news release states.
The compost is an organic material made from wastewater solids, called biosolids — byproducts of the wastewater-treatment process that are mixed with wood chips.
Compost will be available for pickup 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4541 Wheeler Road, Louisville.
City employees will load a scoop of compost into the back of pickup trucks or onto trailers, or participants can bring their own bags to fill, the announcement stated.
Free compost is available for pickup most Wednesdays this fall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a special Saturday event for those who are unable to participate on Wednesdays.
For more information, visit maryvillegov.com/biosolids-fertilizer-compost.html or call Wastewater Plant Superintendent Chris Hamrick at 615-693-9425.
