A state comptroller’s investigation into William Blount High School’s wrestling program found “deficiencies” in how money from fundraising was handled under two coaches.
“Investigators were unable to determine whether all collections went to the benefit of the wrestling team,” said a report issued Thursday, June 18, by the state Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, Justin P. Wilson.
Blount County Schools Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan told The Daily Times he contacted the comptroller’s office last summer after someone whom he declined to identify brought the situation to his attention.
The investigation covered the period from August 2016 through June 2019, under former coach Tim Satterfield and current coach Garrick Henderson.
Satterfield left in 2018, taking a job at Nashville Christian School, where he is listed as director of maintenance and head wrestling coach.
Attempts to reach Satterfield on Thursday, June 18, resulted in a phone call to The Daily Times from someone who identified himself as David Boyd, an attorney hired to represent Satterfield as a result of the investigation. He said that he could not provide comment by press time.
A call to Henderson was not returned by press time.
Student activity funds are subject to state regulations for accounting and BCS policy, both of which require accounting for money collected and depositing it in a school activity account.
Noting that both coaches failed to maintain adequate documentation, the report states that such failure “increases the risk that errors or misappropriations will occur without prompt detection.”
Banquet
Satterfield gave a parent “complete control over collections” in 2017-18, according to the report, and that person used cash to buy “equipment, concession supplies, food for wrestlers, and to reimburse herself for similar purchases she made with her personal funds.”
She told investigators that she turned over to the coach about $600 cash, receipts and invoices related to concessions at the end of the year.
Satterfield claimed he used the cash for the end of season banquet, but investigators said they determined “a parent, not the coach, paid for the banquet expenses,” and they were unable to determine whether all collections were used to benefit the wrestling program.
A spokesman for the comptroller’s office told The Daily Times he could not identify the two parents.
Scott Cupp, who became William Blount’s athletic director in 2017, estimated for The Daily Times that concessions and other collections likely totaled less than $1,000, and banquet costs including plaques might be $300 to $400.
Personal account
School officials told The Daily Times that attempts to simplify things while William Blount’s bookkeeper was out for surgery likely led to problems the investigators identified with Henderson’s handling of the wrestling money in 2018-19, which also was his first year as head coach.
Instead of following school purchasing procedures, he deposited fundraising collections in his personal account and made disbursements from that account.
Although Henderson deposited $700 from the fundraising in his personal account, investigators determined, “it appeared he spent at least $330 more of his personal funds for the wrestling program than what was collected.”
The stipend for being head coach of the wrestling program likely was less than $3,000, according to Cupp.
More reporting
The report also faults school personnel for failing to require both coaches to prepare “fundraiser summary reports,” as required by the “Tennessee Internal School Uniform Accounting Policy Manual.”
That includes not only reporting how the profits were used but also reconciling sales with inventory. Both coaches also failed to safeguard inventory, which the manual requires be stored “in locked enclosures with access granted only to authorized personnel,” the report states.
It concludes, “School officials indicated that they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies.”
Principal Rob Clark said although people were well intentioned, “The I’s and T’s didn’t always get dotted and crossed” — for example, reporting detailed inventory sheets for concessions.
Clark said school officials receive bank statements from activity accounts and review them to ensure checks are not being written to “Cash” or to people without a receipt. Logan also said BCS reconciles accounts monthly.
Logan, the county fiscal administrator, said he has been to William Blount at least twice in recent years to conduct training for coaches and booster clubs on reporting requirements.
Cupp said that he has become more involved in ensuring new coaches understand the requirements.
