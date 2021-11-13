Concord Road, State Route 332, will have a new traffic pattern starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, for paving and island construction, a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation states.
Only the outer lane on each side of the road will be open for passing traffic.
Contractors will pave the center and inside lanes and construct islands near the roundabout.
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, there will be intermittent lane shifts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow contractors to pave each outside lane.
They expect all lanes to be back open by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, contingent on weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.