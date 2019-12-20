Just weeks after Alcoa commissioners approved a large annexation on Singleton Station Road, its planning commission has given the thumbs up to plans for a new business on the same land: a concrete plant.
Planning commissioners Thursday unanimously approved plans for a Sequatchie Concrete Service plant off Singleton Station Road, just to the east of the Reinhart Food Services distribution center.
“This company is entering the Blount County market due to strong demand for concrete products within the community,” notes on the request for site plan approval show.
Given its close proximity to large projects affecting the city such as the Alcoa Highway relocation and the Springbrook Farm development, notes also show that — should the plant be built — it will serve these and other local projects.
Sequatchie currently has locations Knoxville but has bases in the Chattanooga region, the Sequatchie Valley and the Huntsville region, but none in Blount yet. The Daily Times contacted the company about putting a plant in the area but officials did not respond by press time.
Though the plant is on 14.55 acres of land, plans show it will only take up 2.11 acres of the property, which is mostly open with some trees dotting the southern half. Notes show the land may be further developed for industrial use in the future.
Ron Whittaker with C2RL Engineering attended the meeting and said the plant would be slightly hidden and that there are no plans to put a gate on the property. “You kind of have to know it’s there to know it’s there,” he told commissioners during the meeting.
Whittaker also said there would only be two employees working at the plant and that the company’s previous work in the county includes providing all the concrete for projects at McGhee Tyson Airport.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson also noted during the meeting that having a close concrete provider would be a boon to local city projects, pointing out that when concrete was needed at the Alcoa Duck Pond project Monday or Tuesday, no contractor was available.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson during a Wednesday workshop addressed potential issues at the plant, including how vehicles will get in and out of the plant. The planned entrance is directly across from the Reinhart Food Service entrance and notes show that it is “poorly defined” and engineers need to study it further.
The plant is one of 27 site plans the planning commission reviewed in 2019, according to an internal review that planning staff published in its meeting notes.
Sequatchie is one of several businesses the city has approved since January; others include a Culver’s restaurant at Hamilton Crossing Drive, the Fairfield Inn & Suites at Springbrook Farm, a Joseph Construction site in the Base Point Business Park, and a new three-business commercial building at Hamilton Crossing Drive.
Most of these are still in planning or construction phases.
Officials have emphasized throughout 2019 the importance of having a growing local economy that relies on sales and property taxes. More businesses inside Alcoa city limits may show that the city will be able to meet its budget goals for the 2020 fiscal year, a total $161,085,130 in spending.
