Townsend and Friendsville are set to become Congressman Tim Burchett's mobile offices for a few afternoons in January.
The congressman's office announced Thursday it will be staffing mobile office hours at three locations during January — in the two Blount County towns and in Dandridge.
Mobile hours will make it easier for constituents to get federal agency assistance and pass on opinions, Burchett's office said in a press release.
Appointments are not necessary. Dates and locations are as follows:
• Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friendsville City Hall, 213 W. College Avenue, Friendsville.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Townsend City Hall, 133 Tiger Drive, Townsend.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dandridge Memorial Library, 1235 Circle Drive, Dandridge.
For more information including legislative updates and outreach events like mobile office hours, constituents can visit https://burchett.house.gov. Those without computer access are encouraged to call the Knoxville office at 865-523-3772 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.