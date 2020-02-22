The disconnect is clear in the national numbers cited by Joseph L. Goins, CEO of Maryville-based NS4ed, an education research and consulting firm.
Forty percent of college graduates are underemployed, unable to find a job in their major. “I call them future Starbucks workers,” Goins said. They’ve racked up more than $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.
Meanwhile 80% of employers say they can’t find employees with the skills they want.
One reason employers and educators cite is vocational education programs falling out of favor in the late 20th century and a drive for more students to pursue a four-year degree immediately after high school.
“The mantra became ‘College for all,’” Goins said.
“The goal is a career,” he said. “Somewhere along the way we thought the end goal was college.”
Now there’s a new emphasis on career pathways, showing students they could graduate from high school with an industry certification and go directly to a good-paying job or continue to a two- or four-year degree.
In some careers, workers can double their salary by continuing their education for just two years.
It’s also no longer an either-or decision; they can go to work and continue their education, often with employers chipping in with programs such as apprenticeships and tuition reimbursement.
“We’ve got to create a lot of exposure for kids to say, there is a pathway, let me show it to you, whether it’s a four-year pathway, a two-year pathway or a certificate,” Goins said.
His company is involved in everything from conducting research for policymakers to developing curricula for career-connected learning, tying subjects such as algebra to real-world needs. “Nobody will ever ask why I need to learn this,” he said, and by linking lessons to careers students discover a range of work opportunities early on.
Blount demand
One of its contracts with the Tennessee School Boards Association has been to create a dashboard of easily accessible data on workforce demand and median wages across the state’s nine economic regions.
It breaks the data down by 16 career clusters and multiple job categories.
“In Blount County, most jobs are in hospitality/tourism,” Goins said, noting the region includes Sevier County. “The problem with that is they only pay $20,000 a year. I’m not sure we want that as an aspirational goal.”
“I would never talk a kid out of what they’re passionate about,” he said, but students should have the data about opportunities in their chosen careers.
No. 2 in terms of job demand in this region is business, management and administration, with pay averaging around $45,000.
The highest paying jobs are in science, technology, engineering and math.
“There’s a reason why everybody focuses on STEM,” Goins said. “The average STEM job in our county pays $83,000 a year.”
Second in terms of earnings is information technology, in areas ranging from support to networking, cybersecurity and software development. Goins knows firsthand how difficult it is to fill those jobs. It took him three months to find an IT person for his company.
Critical need
The push to realign education with careers can be seen from the federal to the local level.
The 2018 Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, known as Perkins V for its link to previous voc ed programs, requires schools to assess local needs and focus on high wage, high growth jobs, Goins explained.
Blount County business leaders know developing the workforce is critical to the community’s future.
“For any more job creation, any more companies to locate here, the number one incentive is labor force; number two is your sites,” said Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of the Blount Partnership. “You still have to have both, but what we have to do now is we have to demonstrate we have the available workforce ready. And it’s not just Blount County, it’s every area.”
The business leaders are looking at both retention and recruitment as the Blount Partnership works over the next year on developing a five-year strategic plan.
“We are focused on what can we develop out as a community. What assets do we not have, or resources or inclusion do we not have, that are preventing us from attracting more labor force, or more importantly keeping the kids we have now. What is it?” Daniels said. “Why are they moving to Nashville? Why are they moving to Austin? Why are they moving to Atlanta? Why are they moving? Is it just the big city, or what is it about the big city that they’re looking for? That’s where we headed in the next five years, looking at what are we missing.”
They also know that today’s tourists in Blount County could choose to make this their home.
“We’re trying to tap into people who come here for vacations,” Daniels said. “You don’t need to just come for a relaxing time; you need to come here and work in paradise.”
“This new generation that is our workforce, they no longer find a job and move there. They find a place to live and then they find a job,” said Kim Mitchell, Blount Partnership tourism director. “We have a good mix of quality of life that will not only keep that generation but bring in that generation.”
Employers may need to change to attract and retain workers, too, perhaps offering accommodations such as a four-day workweek. “Everything’s changing and our community and our businesses have to change,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to have to update in order to bring in that workforce and keep them here.”
There’s an important role for city and county officials too. “Everybody has to be on the same page and working together if we’re to be a successful community 20 years from now,” said Daniels. “It has to be a community effort. You can’t work in silos anymore.”
