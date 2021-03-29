A crew of 25 people from several local conservation organizations cleaned up nearly one ton of garbage at Alcoa’s Howe Street Park on Saturday, March 27.
And they’re not done.
Volunteers with Little River Watershed Association (LWRA), Keep Blount Beautiful (KBB) and Knoxville-based Ijams Nature Center gathered for a much-needed cleanup Pistol Creek-adjacent park.
Local organizations reported crews quickly filled more than 80 bags and collected 34 tires in the area — 1,978 pounds of trash.
The event was part of Ijams’ Tennessee Valley Authority-sponsored “River Rescue” annual event, a community cleanup blitz in the greater Knoxville area.
They might have tackled more, leaders said, but severe storms moving in Saturday curtailed the event. “It’s really cool how they got all that done in a short amount of time,” KBB Executive Director Brittney Whipple said Monday. “They worked as hard as they could until we had to cancel it.”
It still was a success, organizers said, not only because of the amount of trash collected but for the multipronged collaboration that made it possible: After Ijams, KBB and LWRA crews packed TVA-branded trash bags, the city of Alcoa picked them up.
But volunteer opportunities near Howe Street Park are just getting started, organizers said.
LWRA Program Director Lydia Turpin told The Daily Times Monday there will be another cleanup event at Howe Street Park on April 24.
“It still needs some love,” she said, explaining the cleanup is actually part of an ongoing effort with Blount County Soil Conservation District Watershed Coordinator Julie Konkel, who brought the park to local organizations’ attention.
Konkel said by phone Monday the Howe Street Park cleanup Saturday is part of a big-picture effort aimed at preserving the Pistol Creek watershed.
On April 24, she’ll not only join others in Howe Street Park cleanup efforts, she’ll also educate volunteers on what Blount’s Soil Conservation District wants to do at the park in the coming years.
Konkel is seeking feedback from the community about a proposed plan to “integrate urban stormwater retrofits, enhance the forest riparian buffer and integrate new features into the park,” she said.
She’ll later take that proposal to the city of Alcoa, a move set to be one of the first steps in a long, grant-funded project to get Pistol Creek off Tennessee’s impaired streams list.
That process started in 2018 when she wrote a watershed-management plan for Pistol Creek, and it could take more than a decade to complete, but Konkel secured a more than $300,000 grant two years ago and is starting to get boots on the ground now.
That’s why the Howe Street Park cleanup Saturday was important: It’s a small step but a big harbinger of things to come.
Turpin has high hopes for 2021, too.
Like many organizations, LWRA is rebounding from COVID-19 and trying to bring back programs like its STEM-based education efforts that includes Stream School for Kids.
“We’re hoping to bring that back this year,” Turpin said. “With the vaccine coming out, we’re learning how to handle these situations a little better.”
The group’s mission revolves around community connections, she added, and board members with LRWA want to foster those in 2021. “We’re trying to get out and do more things with the community than we have in the past,” Turpin said.
And, she noted, watershed conservation efforts in Blount don’t stop at Blount — the Little River Watershed also is in Sevier and Knox counties, part of why working with Ijams Saturday was a significant collaborative moment.
“We’re trying to keep a focus on education, conservation and recreation, but also realizing that it’s all connected,” she said. “Water brings us together on multiple levels.”
For more about LWRA and Keep Blount Beautiful and upcoming volunteer events, visit littleriverwatershed.org and keepblountbeautiful.org.
