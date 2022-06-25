Elise Eustace observed three different wedding parties pull over to one of the many overlooks along the new portion of Foothills Parkway Saturday to pose for pictures.
One of those parties traveled as far as Indiana to use the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the backdrop for a monumental life occasion and there’s a reason the Park and the parkway are a popular destination worth crossing three different states for.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park draws 14 million visitors per year because of its abundance of trails and roadside vistas, but as Tennessee’s population continues to grow, those views run the risk of being obstructed by vacation rentals, log homes or condominiums.
The Foothills Land Conservatory, an organization based in Blount County and has preserved more than 140,000 acres of mountain and rural landscapes in Tennessee as well as six bordering states, has partnered with the National Park Service and local groups to try and prevent that from happening along the parkway, which neighbors large tracts of private lands.
“What we’re doing here today is highlighting the Foothills Land Conservancy but we’re also highlighting the Foothills Parkway,” FLC member Jeanie Hilten told The Daily Times. “We’re letting people know that the private landowners, who own property along the border of the Park, their decisions have made this beautiful. That may or may not be the case in the future, so we’re offering information to landowners that they can build in a certain way, they can do conservation easements.
“… It’s crucial. There’s so much pressure on land right now, wildlife, farmlands. It’s just a crucial time for conservation right now.”
While the FLC faces challenges as Tennessee’s incoming population numbers swell, particularly in the areas that border the park, Eustace, who serves as the organization’s Director of Communication Development, says that the purpose is to form a partnership with landowners who have a mutual interest in keeping the views from the parkway as they are.
“From a perspective of communicating the messages, our region is growing. It’s very popular,” Eustace said. “We want landowners to know that conservation easements are available, they’re voluntary, they’re customizable and we work with landowners on small parcels and larger parcels. Part of my job is to tell that landowners story.”
Among the most important partnerships the FLC has is the National Park Service, which maintains the parkway and the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The parkway is just a small portion of publicly owned land and only extends 100 feet off road in some sections before meeting private properties. In fact, much of the land that can be seen between the parkway’s overlooks and the Smokies in the distance is privately owned.
“To have a grass roots group come together and align with the park values and to show this kind of appreciation is pretty special,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson Dana Soehn said. “I think the Smokies has the best gateway communities and community support of any national park.”
“The Smokies has a lot of partnerships on both sides of the mountain,” FLC Executive Director Bill Clabough added. “It’s really inspiring to see.”
