A bill that would allow most Tennessee residents 21-years-old and older to carry handguns without a permit, openly or concealed, is one step away from becoming law.
The state House of Representatives late Monday passed House Bill 786, also known as the “Constitutional Carry” bill, with a 64-29 vote. It has been sent to the desk of Gov. Bill Lee, a supporter of the legislation, to be signed into law.
The Senate on March 18 passed the companion bill, Senate Bill 765, by a 23-9 vote.
The bill would allow Tennesseans eligible for carry permits to carry a handgun without actually having to get the permit. Currently, only permit holders can carry concealed firearms, but under the new legislation, essentially anyone 21 or older who hasn’t committed or been charged with certain crimes, or been dishonorably discharged from the military, could do so, except in private businesses that prohibit it.
The legislation also would strengthen gun violation penalties, making stealing a firearm a felony and keeping those who commit certain violations incarcerated longer.
State Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, abstained from Monday’s House vote, he told The Daily Times on Tuesday. He has favored the current permit system, not wanting it to be jeopardized, and that played into his decision not to vote.
“I didn’t dislike the bill so much that I wanted to vote against it,” Ramsey said. “And (abstaining) insinuates some amount of approval. So typically, when it’s a bill that I can really find no reasonable reason to embrace it, I typically abstain, and so that’s what I did.”
Ramsey said amendments “watered the bill down,” making it easier to pass by a larger majority, but issues remain that “might fail to encourage responsible ownership, like the permit system.”
“We were told constantly, ‘This bill does not do a lot.’ And of course, for the really fervent advocates, that was a red flag, that we have a lot of enthusiasts that absolutely hated the bill because it didn’t just absolutely have wholesale legality for carry,” Ramsey said.
According to the Tennessee General Assembly’s website, state Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, voted to pass the bill Monday. He was the only representative to abstain from voting on Amendment 12 to the bill; Ramsey voted “no.”
That amendment, which failed with 69 “no” votes to just 23 “yes” votes, added a section that would have allowed someone lawfully carrying a handgun per the legislation “the same defenses and exceptions as a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit.”
Moon voted “yes” on Amendments 8 and 7, which concerned two different aspects of the bill. Amendment 8 dealt with penalties for those who commit certain gun violations, while Amendment 7 laid out a process for acquiring proof of their eligibility to carry.
According to Amendment 7, a person must pay $30 to obtain a card that would be carried while possessing a handgun; the card also could be shown to law enforcement as proof that they can legally carry the handgun. The monies collected through the cards would be used to fund the Tennessee Department of Safety.
Ramsey voted “no” to Amendment 8, which failed 15-78, and “yes” to Amendment 7, which passed 69-24, but was tabled.
Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, voted to pass the bill in the Senate’s March 18 vote. When The Daily Times on Tuesday contacted Swann for comment on the legislation’s recent developments, he asked to speak Wednesday morning, then didn’t respond when The Daily Times told him that the story’s press time was Tuesday night and when asked if he could spare two minutes.
The Daily Times also reached out to Moon, the newspaper’s former publisher, for comment, but did not hear back by press time; Moon didn’t respond to two calls and one text to his personal cellphone.
Moon and Swann gave mixed views on the legislation when previously interviewed by The Daily Times.
At that time, Moon mentioned strong Second Amendment advocates who felt the bill had fallen short, but didn’t want to comment before amendments were made to it. Swann, meanwhile, said previously in a statement that “permitless carry simply puts the law-abiding on equal footing” as criminals who don’t follow the law.
