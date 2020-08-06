Three construction projects will impact traffic in Blount County from Aug. 6-12, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s weekly construction report.
On Hunt Road between Ambrose and Ramsay streets, crews will install utilities. Lane closures will be possible during the installation, and workers will direct traffic.
On the north and south routes of U.S. Highway 129 between Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard, construction workers will be present, and there will be possible lane closures and brief stoppages for roadway construction.
Hunt Road at the Alcoa Highway overpass remains closed as crews construct a new bridge. Motorists should follow signed detours, TDOT said in a report released Thursday. The roadway is expected to reopen in December.
