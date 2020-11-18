Humane Society of East Tennessee currently has more than 30 cats at its no-kill shelter in Maryville and is in need of financial support and also volunteers. COVID-19 has prevented it from holding its annual fundraisers. The facility also cares for dogs that it places in foster homes. Permanent homes are needed for these adult cats and dogs.
The facility is located at 1611 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804. Donations can be sent to that address. The adoption center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, or by appointment. Call 865-309-4738.
