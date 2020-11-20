More than four years after water leaks caused about $174,000 in damages to Alcoa High School, buckling the gym floor, five companies have agreed to pay a settlement.
The Alcoa Board of Education and Public Building Authority this week both agreed to the settlement for $170,000.
Alcoa City Schools will receive its $10,000 insurance deductible back, with the rest going to the insurer, Public Entity Partners, and everyone will pay their own attorney fees and other costs, including a failed mediation attempt earlier.
The payments include $51,000 each from Merit Construction Inc., the general contractor; Shoffnerkalthoff MES Inc., the mechanical subcontractor, and REA, the subcontractor that installed a control system in the high school, with Albert E.G. Bedinger Consulting Engineers Inc. paying $15,000 and The Lewis Group Architects Inc. $2,000.
“We all walk away satisfied,” the board’s attorney, John Owings, told the PBA during an online meeting Thursday, Nov. 19. “We have a brand new gym floor. There have been no further complications.”
Less than a year after the new high school opened, on May 26, 2016, a minor leak occurred in the weight room, which the mechanical subcontractor Shoffnerkalthoff repaired, according to the school district’s lawsuit, filed in Blount County Circuit Court last year.
On the evening of June 14, 2016, a major leak began in the water flow system in the rear hallway and wasn’t discovered until school maintenance workers arrived the following morning. Water had flowed into the hallway, gym, weight room and lyceum.
A third leak occurred on June 16, 2016, about 30 feet from the main leak site.
Based on a later expert analysis, according to Owings, the lawsuit traces the problem back to four rooftop units that AAON Inc. manufactured for the water source heat pump loop system with two-way control valves that were not part of the original design, and REA modified the control system to include the valves.
Alcoa originally named AAON Inc. in the lawsuit, but Owings explained that company was dismissed from the suit because it was not involved in installing the system.
The main leak came from unstable pump operations that resulted in pressure pulsations and a “water hammer event,” according to the lawsuit.
Owings noted that the settlement includes no admission of liability on the part of any of the companies and they still consider it a disputed claim, but the attorney said he is happy as long as the school district gets its money back and the insurer is satisfied.
