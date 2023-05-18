A controversial apartment complex near the intersection of East Old Topside Road and Topside Road from 15 years ago has revived in a newly proposed addition for 16 townhomes. Alcoa Planning Commission signed off on the new proposal Thursday night, May 18.
Now called Avalon Apartments, located off Avalon Drive, the original design from 2008 has downsized.
Plans approved Thursday night include four buildings with four, two-story townhomes each and a sizable playground area in the middle of the buildings. Those from 2008 included 13 buildings with a total of 108 units, but only four of those apartment buildings were built.
Staff comments for Thursday’s meeting noted the economy caused the project to fold. The larger property was split into three pieces in 2017, one owned by Avalon Apartments LLC and the other two by Avalon Family Trust.
During a planning commission work session on Wednesday, May 17, planning commission chairman Clarence Williams said a blind spot near the entrance of the apartment complex was one of the big issues discussed in 2008.
City planner Jeremy Pearson noted the attention the development had garnered in the media and said since regulations have changed in 15 years, the development needs all new approvals.
Topside Road has been a hub for apartment development activity in recent years. Two large complexes, named Ardmore at Topside and Topside 333, are under construction and collectively bringing about 500 units to the area. City leaders have referred to this portion of Topside Road, near the connection to Pellissippi Parkway, as an entrance into the city.
The Avalon property is about one mile north of these two complexes.
Nearby residents on TVA Lab Road, Heron Hill Drive and Conger Road complained in 2008 that an apartment complex with 108 units would negatively impact their quality of life, the personality of the neighborhood, traffic and property values, according to earlier reporting from The Daily Times.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners and planning commission in 2008 annexed the Avalon property — 10.3 acres, zoned it for more dense residential development and signed off on the design plans for 13 apartment buildings.
While earlier reporting noted large crowds and controversy following the 108-unit development, no one spoke Thursday night or questioned planning commission members’ unanimous in-favor votes for the 16 townhomes.
In 2008, the public called into question whether the board had followed the state’s open meetings requirement during its first vote on the rezoning. Before the meeting, commissioners had met with the city attorney and staff to review information out of public purview. That resulted in the board restarting the process and a lawsuit.
Reporting adds that three residents on behalf of “Topside Neighborhood Association” had filed a civil suit in Blount County Circuit Court against Alcoa Board of Commissioners and two development partners in an attempt to nullify the rezoning.
Information from the circuit court clerk’s office found the suit was dismissed without the ability to be refiled on November 2009, about a year after it was initiated.
