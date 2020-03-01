Years after first deliberating the possibility of becoming a corporation, the Maryville Housing Authority is on a clear path to adopting and operating under a model that is settling in across the nation: Rental Assistance Demonstration.
Popularly known by its acronym, the “RAD” program allows housing authorities to convert themselves to corporations that can access Section 8 funding to repair and maintain their facilities.
It also helps lock in funding dollars each year for authorities, providing a stable financial outlook for the foreseeable future — at least 20 years in Maryville’s case.
The MHA has been considering this model since the early 2010s but it made a significant step forward in February when its board voted to adopt new RAD model bylaws.
After news in January that it had been given the thumbs up from Housing and Urban Development to begin the conversion, the authority planned a March 23 meeting with residents to explain exactly what the next steps will look like.
This will be the third large meeting of its kind in less than a year, aimed at making sure residents know how the changes will affect them.
‘In business’
But nothing is set in stone.
The program won’t be 100% in place until October, after the authority goes through a series of third-party facility and environmental assessments.
MHA Executive Director Nancy Burnette confirmed she has already gone into HUD’s national database and proposed removing all of the authority’s facilities.
If and when that move is approved, homes, apartment complexes and land belonging to the MHA will ultimately be re-labeled under a new name: the Maryville Housing Development Corporation.
“MHDC,” Board chairman Ben Cate commented during the MHA’s February meeting.
“That’s good. That’ll be easier to remember,” Burnette said.
“So we’re in business,” Cate said, after a unanimous vote to adopt the new RAD rules.
For now “in business” means some authority’s leadership will be making a trip to Austin, Texas, where they will receive RAD training. They’ll have a clearer picture of how the corporation is supposed to operate when they return.
Between training, financial alterations, more than one property survey and public outreach, MHA is set for a busy year ahead.
The mayor’s changing role
One element of these changes currently under consideration is the authority’s relationship with the Maryville city government.
In years past, the mayor has been part of the MHA board member selection process, a standard built into the governing rules.
But as it changes from a housing authority to a corporation, the mayor’s role may no longer be required, causing the authority to become almost entirely independent, not only from HUD but in many ways from local government.
Burnette said she was not sure if this would actually happen, but indicated she would be open to establishing new in-house rules as a corporation to allow the mayor to still have a say over who is elected to the board.
Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor confirmed this, saying he had spoken to Burnette after learning the MHA was well on its way to becoming a corporation.
Taylor explained though the process is still “fluid” and there are a lot of decisions yet to be made, Burnette told him she’s not opposed to his continued involvement.
“She said ‘You’ve always been good about vetting your board members and you’ve given me good ones. It isn’t like you’ve thrown many wildcards at me,’” Taylor said. “And I’ve got someone who I’m ready to appoint.”
He said he’ll hold off on that appointment until staff members return from their RAD meeting.
“We still want to keep that relationship,” Burnette said to her board members during the February meeting. “That’s just good business practice.”
The board currently has four members and wants to have one more, though it is only required to have no less than three.
MHA in the big picture
Thankfully for the MHA, much of the model it is adopting for all its facilities resembles the one Broadway Towers currently uses, a multifamily lease structure.
Documents posted online and letters sent to residents show no increases in rent or significant changes in operation are imminent.
Many concerned about RAD conversions across the nation have worried the new corporation model could allow developers to take over housing and raise rent prices.
But Burnette and others have said they want to avoid this at all costs and specifically avoided RAD in the past because they were concerned about this risk.
The model has changed on a national level and a local level so much authorities across the nation seem to be warming to it.
As of late 2019 in Tennessee, only 59 public housing projects converted under the RAD program, covering 9,432 units.
Maryville’s move would raise that unit number by 400.
