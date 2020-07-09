A convicted child rapist’s request for a new trial was denied by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy M. Harrington during a hearing on Thursday, July 9, afternoon.
Harrington in May 2019 sentenced Franklin Monroe McMillan, 55, of Maryville, to 80 years in prison on two charges of child rape.
McMillan was represented by attorney Ben Reed. On Thursday afternoon, Reed cited five issues that could have affected his client’s right to a fair trial.
Harrington said she oversaw the first trial, and also acted as the 13th juror. She stated that all five issues the defense cited were not applicable, and found the defense did not have sufficient grounds for a new trial.
McMillan was arrested on Sept. 21, 2017, days after he assaulted an 8-year-old child during a car ride, The Daily Times reported.
Investigators discovered McMillan was abusing the child for about a year.
He was indicted on two charges of child rape by a Blount County grand jury in January 2018.
