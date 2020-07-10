A convicted child rapist’s request for a new trial was denied by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy M. Harrington during a hearing on Thursday, July 9, afternoon.
Harrington in May 2019 sentenced Franklin Monroe McMillan, 55, of Maryville, to 80 years in prison on two charges of child rape. He also was ordered to pay the victim’s family $50,000 in restitution.
McMillan was arrested on Sept. 21, 2017, days after he assaulted an 8-year-old child during a car ride, The Daily Times reported.
Investigators discovered McMillan was abusing the child for about a year.
He was indicted on two charges of child rape by a Blount County grand jury in January 2018.
McMillan has a long history of Knox County convictions that span from 1984 to 2001. The previous charges include vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and multiple assaults.
McMillan was represented by attorney Ben Reed during his trial for two counts of child rape. On Thursday afternoon, Reed cited several issues that could have affected his client’s right to a fair trial.
Reed’s main argument was that the victim did not answer Reed’s questions about the crime during cross-examination. Reed stated the child’s lack of response denied McMillan his Sixth Amendment right to confront his accuser.
Harrington disagreed, and said McMillan’s constitutional rights were fulfilled during his trial.
“The statute says the accuser is subject to cross-examination,” she said. “It doesn’t say what that testimony has to be.”
Harrington also noted the victim’s lack of responses actually could be construed as helpful to the defense’s case.
Another point Reed argued was that there may have been a biased jury leading to an unfair trial, as two jurors were victims of sexual abuse.
Harrington responded that any juror who said he or she was abused was asked, under oath, if they could still be fair and impartial. The two jurors responded that they could remain unbiased while hearing the case.
Harrington said she oversaw the first trial, and also acted as the 13th juror. She stated that all the issues the defense cited were not applicable, and found the defense did not have sufficient grounds for a new trial.
Harrington said if the evidence was presented again to another jury, it likely would come to the same conclusion.
“The court reaffirms that any rational person would have come to the same decision to convict,” Harrington said. “The court does deny a motion for a new trial.”
