A Cookeville man has been indicted and accused of threatening a judge and two attorneys in Sevier County.
Tyler Dakota Matthews, 25, is charged with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Tuesday press release.
TBI special agents in February began investigating allegations against Matthews, a Sevier County inmate. They found that Matthews wrote threatening letters to a Sevier County judge and assistant public defender; one of the letters also threatened an assistant district attorney, the TBI said.
The Sevier County grand jury returned indictments charging Matthews. He was served Monday in the Sevier County jail, where he already was being held on unrelated charges. He has a $50,000 bond.
