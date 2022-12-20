An event fast-approaching on Jan. 15 in Maryville will bring dog lovers, chili cookers and an appreciation for beer together for a great cause.
Veterinarian Dr. Morgan Detweiler of Townsend Veterinary Clinic has teamed up with Tri-Hop Brewery to host the fifth annual Blount County K-9 Association Chili Cook-off, an event that benefits K-9 officers working or retired from Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Police Department.
Those who want to show off their culinary skills can sign up to compete for a cash prize; or if tasting a variety of spicy, beefy, vegetarian or chicken chili is more your preference, tickets are available for that too. Tickets might even make good stuffing stockers, Detweiler suggested.
In addition, there will be both live and silent auctions to include paintings done by some of the K-9s, this organizer said. She said 30 entries will be the limit for chili entries. Tickets to the event are $10 now or $15 at the door.
Justin Summers, an officer with Blount County Sheriff’s Office, is handler for K-9 officer Whiskey, partners for six years. Maryville Police Department Officer Ryan Hickman is teamed up with Redmond, a Belgian Malinois. MPD has a total of five K-9 officers.
German shepherds and Belgian Malinois are the two common breeds used in law enforcement. Most here in Blount County are used for narcotics detection, with others trained in explosives.
A healthy dog can work for more than five years, said Ryan Moore, an officer with Alcoa Police Department. Some exceed that.
“We all know that tonight something could happen to where she would be medically retired,” he said, pointing his dog, Iza. “But a healthy dog will work or six to eight years. One has worked for nine.”
Scott Tipton has the only K-9 for BCSO that is solely trained for explosive detection. His name is Toby, who is 10. Tipton has had him for seven years.
BCSO has a total of 11 dogs. Seven are dually trained in narcotics and apprehension. There are also two bloodhounds along with a pointer at the jail, who seeks out narcotics or other contraband that are smuggled in.
German shepherd Cliff is partner for Joel Payne, who works for BCSO and has for five years. All of the K-9s live with their handlers 24/7, and that includes in retirement.
This chili cook-off will help pay for medical expenses, etc., after a dog retires, since all of that becomes the responsibility of the handler. Funds will also go to help with equipment and training that isn’t in the three law enforcement agency’s budgets, for dogs currently working.
Karen Beddingfield has done her part to help the cause. She was last year’s chili cook-off winner. Her white chicken chili — which she named Spicy Mother Clucker — helped bring in $20,000 that included cook-off proceeds and donated canine medications. The chili, like its name says, is spicy. But, Beddingfield doesn’t rely on stores to have the right mix of spices and heat.
“We grow our own spices,” she said. “We dry our own peppers too. We do not rely on anyone else’s stuff.”
The contestants are also required to use a beer in their chili. Beddingfield said she used an IPA that contained habaneros. “We marinate our chicken in it,” she said.
Beddingfield plans to enter this year’s competition. She didn’t reveal details of the recipe. Her team will be onboard for whatever they create.
“It’s a full family event,” she said. “A big to-do.”
Danielle Reggio has helped with organizing the event. She attended a previous one and loved the atmosphere and competitiveness.
“I have experience with fundraisers and I just loved this one, so I just asked Morgan if she needed any help,” Reggio said. She added that a popular and fun part of the event are the K9 demonstrations.
Reggio attended last year’s cook-off. Despite bitter cold weather, turnout was high.
“It was so cold my hair froze, but people still came out,” Reggio said.
As owner of Tri-Hop, Nick Pierce has enjoyed watching this event grow over the years. He opened the business five years ago and has been the location for the chili cook-off each time. He even made chili the first couple of years but it leaving that to those more experienced that himself.
Several loyal customers started coming here because of they first attended the fundraiser.
“A lot of people who have never been here before venture out for this,” the owner said.
Another past winner of the competition, Steve Getley, makes beef chili, using Indian spices that include cumin and turmeric. His added beer is one from England. The cook-off was so much fun, he said he’s getting involved this round.
Marshall Wright was the inaugural winner, who entered a not-so-spicy chili. Some people don’t want to break out into a sweat while eating, he explained. He is also making his 2022 return.
He didn’t divulge any secrets, but did say chili makers have a lot of leeway when it comes to ingredient choices.
“Chili isn’t one of those foods where there really is no wrong way to make it,” he said. “It’s a dash of this and a pinch of that. That is how you make the best chili.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.