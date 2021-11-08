The “land swap” between the cities of Alcoa and Maryville is set to move forward after a countywide Coordinating Committee voted to approve a change to the cities’ respective urban growth boundaries.
Monday marked the third and final meeting of the Coordinating Committee, which was formed under state law to oversee the process of the annexation and de-annexation of nearly 240 acres of land off Proffitt Springs Road that will serve as the future home of Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters.
To stretch urban growth boundaries, each governmental entity in Blount had to appoint members to the committee.
“At today’s meeting, we ultimately voted approval of the amendment to the urban growth boundary as provided by the city of Alcoa in the original proposal,” Alcoa Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate said.
The goal of the plan is to take the land — known as Partnership Park North — and place it in Maryville’s limits, expanding Maryville’s urban growth boundary while shrinking Alcoa’s.
The purpose of the Coordinating Committee’s three meetings was to inform residents and officials alike about what that process will entail.
“The committee met and provided amble opportunity for the public to be educated about what the proposed process was, to provide the requisite two hearings as a means to get their input in the process,” Applegate said. “It also allowed an opportunity for the different mayors and members of the community appointed to the committee to ask questions about the process itself and what was being proposed.”
Monday’s meeting was a fairly cut-and-dry affair, lasting all of 15 minutes. The floor was opened for public comment but closed when no one stepped forward. The committee then had a short discussion about the process before taking the vote.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said after the meeting that the “land swap” is a necessary component of bringing Smith & Wesson to Blount County, adding that the community appears to be fully behind the project.
“There’s been a lot of things that needed to happen with the Smith & Wesson project coming here,” Mitchell said. “This was one step that we needed to take and as you can see, we had three meetings and we did not get any negative feedback on the proposed realignment of the property. I’m going to take that as the community as a whole feels really good about what’s happening.”
The only issue raised during Monday’s meeting came from Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers, who stated that some of the other communities in Blount County may want to adjust their own growth boundaries in the near future.
“We acted in an expeditious manner with this and given the circumstances it was understandable with what we have to do on this project,” Bickers said. “But some of the other municipalities would like an opportunity to also make a presentation about amending urban growth boundaries.”
Bickers’ comments on Monday follows concerns he raised at the committee’s first meeting on Nov. 2 — that the movement of boundaries also would affect the town of Louisville limits.
“I don’t want to throw a wrench in the works, but I think the proposals are going to have to be tweaked,” Bickers said at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Mitchell said on Monday he plans on reviewing any and all plans brought to him following the Partnership Park North project.
“My intent is after we’ve made the vote and sent this on, after the first of the year if any of the other cities wish to readdress their growth boundaries, I will reconvene this committee at this time,” Mitchell said.
For now, however, the Blount County communities will be focused on completing the Smith & Wesson “land swap.”
“After the approval this evening, the material will go out to the different communities here for ratification,” Applegate said. “That material will then go to the state. The state will review the material, then send it back down to the Blount County mayor for filing those materials with the register of deeds at which point everything will be technically finished.”
