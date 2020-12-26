Though it is typically a joyous season of togetherness and love, the holidays can be a tumultuous time for people struggling with addiction.
“For one thing, there’s alcohol everywhere,” Cornerstone Assistant Program Director and Intervention Specialist Bill Lee said. “There’s an increased number of get-togethers, increased number of parties, increased number of socializing, and any time that happens, you’ve got alcohol all over the place.”
In addition to the available substances, Lee said families of those struggling with addiction also encounter challenges during the holidays.
“Family members get angry because they don’t understand, so there’s a lot of emotional issues that have to be dealt with during the holidays, so it just increases the risk for everybody,” he said.
Holiday season hardships have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in many ways, already has thrown people in recovery for a loop, Lee said.
When the pandemic hit in March, many recovery resources such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings were moved online. Cornerstone also had to make changes — limiting visitors and canceling family weekends.
Being unable to provide in-person events for people struggling with addiction to use for healing and fellowship has taken a toll on many of their recovery processes.
“There’s a huge shame component (with addiction.) Shame keeps everyone quiet, you know. We don’t talk about it. The shame piece makes it hard to reach out to folks,” Lee said. “Sitting face to face with someone makes it a much more personal process, rather than doing it by Zoom or by phone or something like that, so face-to-face becomes really important because it helps to reach past the shame.”
Lee said many people who were in recovery pre-pandemic have cited COVID-19 as a reason for relapsing.
“They’re saying they couldn’t go to meetings. They couldn’t stay in touch with people, and so that was a major contributor to their relapse, their difficulty staying clean and sober,” he said. “Primarily, recovery folks look forward to meeting folks face-to-face and having access to all kinds of folks, and COVID has made that really very difficult.”
Limitation of in-person resources has exacerbated the recovery process, Lee said, especially for people new to recovery.
“Now, you could say ‘well if folks really wanted to stay sober, they could do it, whether they could get in touch with anyone or not,’ but it’s really very different especially in early recovery,” he said.
If people have been in recovery for less than a couple of years, Lee said, they’re at a higher risk of relapse. Newness to the recovery process compounded with the isolation wrought by the pandemic makes for an even more arduous battle with sobriety.
“So it’s not accurate to blame COVID, but COVID has just elevated the risk for them,” Lee said. “Some folks are better at getting through that than others and some folks really struggle with it.”
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported in 2017 that 19.7 million American adults battled a substance use disorder.
The best way to help those struggling combat the difficulties the holiday season poses is to have open communication, Lee said.
“As an interventionist, one of the things I tell people all the time is that the single most-effective form of intervention is talking about it,” he said. “One of the deals at the holidays is that you don’t want to ruin the holidays for anybody, so you work really hard not to start fights or arguments or that kind of thing, but it keeps people quiet. There does need to be some willingness to be open to hear people talk about it and be open to talking yourself about it.”
Not being afraid to have uncomfortable conversations — even if they take place around the Christmas tree — is crucial to helping those in recovery maintain their sobriety, he said.
