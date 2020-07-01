Cornerstone of Recovery has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Knoxville News Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, Cornerstone said in a news release.
Steve McGrew, the CEO and president of Cornerstone of Recovery, said, “We’ve made it a priority to focus on the needs of our tremendous staff, which has served Cornerstone’s patients with passion and compassion. Winning this award is confirmation that our leadership’s focus on creating a great environment in which to work has paid off for us."
Established in 1989, Cornerstone of Recovery is a 172-bed, 25-acre campus in Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.