East Tennessee's largest drug and alcohol treatment provider, based in Blount County, is changing hands after more than three decades.
Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville has been acquired by Bradford Health Services, a Tuesday press release stated.
Located in Birmingham, Alabama, Bradford said it is the Southeast's largest provider of addiction treatment programs.
Cornerstone of Recovery was founded in 1989 by the late Bill Hood. Over the years it has grown from an 18-bed facility in a strip mall to one of the largest residential addiction and alcoholism treatment providers in the state. Cornerstone Executive Vice President John Hood said the new partnership with Bradford will allow the organization to make an even greater impact on East Tennessee.
“They have the same ideas about what recovery is and what treatment should be that we do, and with the guidance and oversight of Bradford, Cornerstone is going to be able to accomplish even more than what we have in the past," Hood said. "They know the patients we treat, they know the industry, and this will be beneficial to both our patients and staff.”
The combined company will offer programming and support services through more than 25 facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.