Cornerstone of Recovery has been named one of Blount County's most generous workplaces by the United Way of Blount County, a press release states.
Cornerstone ranked 13th on the Top 50 list because of the amount of money raised by employees to benefit United Way.
During a dedicated fundraising week in October 2020, 250 Cornerstone employees raised $22,700 by selling baked goods and clothes and holding contests, among other activities.
There will be a sign displayed on the lawn at Cornerstone of Recovery the week of May 10-14 to acknowledge the achievement.
