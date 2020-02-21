Cornerstone of Recovery raised the wages of 25 employees this year in order to ensure the employees are not part of the 25% of Blount County living paycheck to paycheck.
ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) describes a population that makes more than the federal poverty line but less than the liveable wage of an area.
This population and percentage was defined by the ALICE report, a 2019 nationwide study by United Way. The report analyzed wages and living expenses in different areas, ultimately providing an estimated hourly wage needed for survival in a particular place.
In Blount County, this wage for a single-person household is $9.71.
With this in mind, last month Cornerstone raised the minimum hourly wage to $10.
“We looked to see if we had any discrepancies between what that person had brought to the table versus what we were paying them,” said CEO Steve McGrew. “And it all started with ALICE.”
McGrew said 25 people received raises — with some earning as much as $3,000 more a year.
“I think it was an important revelation,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be above the minimum wage. This just gave me a more quantified reason to do that.”
Paying employees more than minimum wage is an important aspect to helping those living as ALICE, said Katy Spurlock, who served on the ALICE research advisory committee, in a December town hall meeting.
“In a nutshell, (the ALICE report) shows throughout the state that there are a number of people who are employed,” Spurlock said. “But people are in part-time jobs. They’re in jobs that don’t pay anywhere near a living wage.”
Spurlock added that people in part-time jobs rarely are offered benefits.
But Cornerstone, which employs about 260 people, is doing their part to assist with this too by paying for all of their employees to have access to telemedicine — health care administered through technological communication.
“Preventative care is something that the lower-wage earners ignore which hurts them in the long run,” McGrew said. “We offer (telemedicine) to everyone and their families.”
Paying employees a liveable wage and offering them resources for health care is all part of Cornerstone’s goal to “nurture talent.”
“One of our main focuses this year is to nurture the talent we have and make sure we’re recruiting the best talent in the area,” Amanda Mathes, director of finance, said. “So to do that, we had to put our money where our mouth is.”
