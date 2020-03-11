Professors at the University of Tennessee said during an on-campus coronavirus panel Tuesday in Knoxville that 70% of the world’s population will likely contract COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Despite this percentage, Dr. Barry Rouse said most people have little to worry about.
“It’s people my age who are dying,” Rouse said to the auditorium-style classroom full of students. “Those of you who are younger than me, you don’t have to worry so much.”
Tuesday’s panel, organized by UT’s biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology departments, gave presentations on topics varying from COVID-19’s genomic breakdown to the use of supercomputing to find drug candidates for the virus.
The virus, which has seven confirmed cases in Tennessee, should not cause people to panic, said Rouse, who studies infectious diseases and teaches in UT’s genome science and technology department.
Rouse said coronaviruses are common among cattle and pigs, even stating that 50% of household cats have some sort of coronavirus. However, the “big bad guy” that likely caused the spread of COVID-19 to humans was bats.
Rachel Patton McCord, assistant professor in the same department, said the virus likely was spread from an animal to a human once. The rest of the spreading was the result of human-to-human contact.
“Viruses change and mutate all the time without intervention from humans,” she said.
While coronaviruses may be common among animals, the two that have infected the most humans are COVID-19 and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
The 2004 SARS outbreak claimed the lives of 774 people internationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 8,098 cases were reported worldwide.
However, in the United States alone, 938 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the CDC. Of these, 29 people have died as of Wednesday evening. The CDC also reports 771 cases are currently under investigation.
The two viruses, McCord said, are about 70% similar. Even so, a vaccine for neither of the viruses has been created. Though a vaccine for SARS was in development, the virus “fizzled out” before one was solidified, she said.
“We should remind ourselves we have never had an effective vaccine against any coronavirus,” Rouse said. “The history of antiviral drugs has not been a good one, except for Hepatitis C and HIV.”
Since no vaccine for COVID-19 currently exists, the CDC recommends washing hands frequently and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
Cancellations and postponements have been common amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a list by Georgetown scholar Bryan Alexander, 135 colleges and universities have canceled or suspended classes, including UTK and Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Locally, school trips scheduled by Heritage, Maryville and William Blount high schools already have been canceled.
Last week, Blount Memorial Hospital sent a sample for testing to the CDC center in Nashville. On Friday, the sample came back negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.