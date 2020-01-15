The Tuesday, Jan. 15, article titled “Pushing for action” should have stated that the 19th Amendment gave all women the right to vote.
Correction
Matt DeBow
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Newlyweds forced into long-distance relationship after wife's student visa is terminated
- FOX three-part series on Ruby Ridge will include interviews with Daily Times editor
- Downtown Maryville building for possible restaurant, retail and residences seeks design approval
- No structures damaged in Raven's Den Fire
- Agencies won't pony up to help couple remove dead horse from creek
- Two arrested, two cited after warrant reveals possible meth operation
- AWOL soldier driving stolen car arrested
- Maryville's butterfly pocket park takes off this spring
- Rockford Elementary sending physical education kits home with students
- 'Second chance, another dance'; Ministry provides dresses, accessories for proms, other special occasions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.