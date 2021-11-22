The Associated Press had a major error in a story that was published on 7A Sunday (“Standing my the jury”). Kyle Rittenhouse testified on the contrary to what AP reported and told the court that he did not transport an AR-15 from Illinois to Wisconsin and that he had stored the weapon at a friend’s house in Kenosha. A version of this story on AP’s website does not contain this error, but AP did not issue a correction or explanation to its member newspapers, which receive AP reports via automatic feeds.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.