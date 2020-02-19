In the Feb. 18, 2020, edition of The Daily Times, an item under the “Citations” section of Blount Records misidentified Charles Robinson, Jr., Knoxville. Robinson was the complainant in the incident and Ivan Corpening, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:15 a.m. Feb. 15 on charges of possession of a Schedule IV substance and violation of the window tint law. The Daily Times regrets the error.

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.