In the “Races to Watch” section of the election kickoff story published on 7A in the March 6 edition of The Daily Times, the Democrat Party candidate for Blount County Property Assessor was incorrect. Allen Latham and Todd Orr will square off in the Republican Primary, while Melissa McCrossen will be looking for supporting votes from Democrats. Whoever wins the Republican race in May will face McCrossen in the Aug. 4 General Election. We regret the error.
