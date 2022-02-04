A Feb. 4 article titled "Blount County BOE asked to remove 'Dragonwings' book" should have said that Assistant Director Jake Jones said in an interview Tuesday, Feb. 1, that the Expeditionary Learning materials had been through a local review including teachers and Central Office staff before BCS adopted them. At the school board meeting Beth Myers-Rees said Jones has been unable to provide a date when public review of the materials occurred.
