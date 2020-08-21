The Blount County COVID-19 statistics published Aug. 21 listed the total number of positive cases for Knox County as 6,227, with 758 new positives. The correct numbers should have been a total of 5,520 total positives with 54 new cases. The total number of active cases in bordering counties was listed at 3,379, an increase of 604 cases. Those numbers should have read 2,675, a decrease of 100.
A story Aug. 21 said Jackie Hill is the first African American woman to serve on the Blount County Commission. Hill is the first elected. The first to serve was Geneva Williams Harrison, who filled in for her deceased brother, Richard Williams Jr., in 2003-04.
