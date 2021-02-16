Coulter Grove Intermediate School kicked off its reading blitz this year with songs, soccer and a piñata on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Fifth graders discovered they will be reading “Mañanaland,” by Pam Muñoz Ryan, which The New York Times Book Review named one of the 25 best children’s books of 2020.
”We chose this book because we like the author and the theme of the book of hope during difficult times,” teacher Gloria Prins told The Daily Times in an email.
The countywide One Book Blitz was canceled this year because of the pandemic, but with support from the Maryville City Schools Foundation and others, five schools have held their own events with different books.
In addition to the book, the Coulter Grove students each received a face mask with an emblem related to the book.
