When sixth graders began showing up for classes at Coulter Grove Intermediate School on Tuesday, Aug. 2, everyone started the school year with nearly a dozen classmates who already knew their name.
Coulter Grove is working to make sure it’s a school “Where Everyone Belongs.”
Since the school opened a decade ago for grades four through seven, administrators have created a number of ways to connect and involve students, starting with dividing each grade into “houses.” This year, with about 890 students, more than 200 will have leadership roles at the schools.
For example, Coulter Grove “liaisons” learn networking skills through the Blount Partnership, Rangers serve on the safety patrol, students work at the CGIS bookstore and bank, and Hawk Helpers serve throughout the school.
Still some students weren’t connecting, and the pandemic has taken a toll. “Kids have lost social skills,” explained Barbara Taylor, director of student leadership.
So during the last school year she and seventh grade teacher Jason Mysinger traveled to California for training on the WEB model, and they invited rising seventh graders to apply to be leaders.
“I sat and cried when I read some of their applications,” Taylor said. For example, a student who had come in as a new kid, never felt connected with anyone and didn’t want another student to have a similar experience.
“My biggest goal is to not let any student be invisible,” Taylor said. “Hopefully it’s going to be a game-changer for the school.”
This year 46 seventh graders will serve as WEB leaders for the 240 sixth graders moving to the upstairs grades at the school. The leaders don’t have to be perfect, Taylor said, but they do have to try hard in class and be good citizens.
The groups are designed to bring together kids who may not usually hang out together, breaking up cliques.
The WEB leaders attended two mornings of training last week before their first orientation session with their groups. They learned team building, small group facilitation skills and had a crash course in teaching others how to do activities.
On Thursday, July 28, Principal Ramona Best saw sixth graders arrive for Orientation Day with the usual nerves and shyness, and she saw the impact in just a short time with their WEB leaders. “I heard one student say it was the best start they ever had,” the principal said. “When he left he was excited about school.”
Many of those first activities focused on learning each others’ names, such a saying a person’s name before tapping a balloon toward them.
Playing a game that required a strategy to win allowed leaders such as Austyn Burkhalter to talk about having a strategy to succeed in school. For her that has included studying each subject for 30 minutes and building relationships with teachers so she was comfortable asking questions.
Her group of nine started off with the students automatically separating themselves into boys and girls, so Austyn and her co-leader made sure to pair a boy and a girl in some activities. At first no one was talking, she said. “At the end we were all laughing and playing games.”
The WEB leaders will meet with their groups about once a month throughout the school, and in their next meeting they will be creating gestures by which they can greet each other when passing in the halls, keeping the connections that already have begun to take hold.
Best said she hopes the WEB initiative will foster a sense of belonging — not only to the school but to the larger community — and that it will last into adulthood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.