A debate on mobile food parks in Maryville came to a head during the city’s January council retreat, where leaders decided to nix restaurant proximity and cut restaurants out of the decision-making process.
Council members and staff went back and forth Jan. 15 trying to decide whether or not a proposed ordinance allowing food truck parks in the city would be accompanied by a 150-foot separation requirement.
A draft of the ordinance passed council’s first reading on Jan. 5 and states a food truck park operator could build within that distance of a brick-and-mortar eatery, but the restaurant would have to approve after the Board of Zoning Appeals granted a special exception.
That didn’t sit right with council members who agreed after nearly a half-hour discussion to eliminate distance requirements.
The revised code may now head to second reading in February, but not until the Maryville Planning Department gets some legal perspective.
“Based on attorney opinion of whether this is a substantive change, then it will either be second reading or we will have to start over with a first reading in (the) February council meeting,” Public Works Director Angie Luckie emailed The Daily Times on Tuesday.
The debate against distance and requirement was led by Mayor Andy White, who spent the most time voicing his perspective on the issue.
“I don’t think it’s our job as a government to decide competition,” he said during the heat of the discussion. “It’s a business: As long as they meet the guidelines we put in place, they should have the same opportunity (as brick-and-mortar restaurants) to compete.”
He noted a food truck park was different than a truck actually pulling up in front of a restaurant.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron seconded White’s concerns.
“I don’t think the distance matters,” she said. “Giving one business authority over another as a government is a competition issue.”
Working with City Manager Greg McClain, council members initially were going to drop the required proximity to 50 feet and remove any say other businesses would be allowed to have.
That didn’t sit well either. “I don’t understand the difference between 150, 50 or 5 (feet),” White said.
McClain said it would be “really unlikely” someone would buy land and build a food truck park that close to a restaurant.
He added that land already is expensive and it wasn’t likely an owner would go all out, build a structure on the property (similar to Knoxville’s Central Filling Station) and connect to utilities. “I really don’t think it’s going to happen that often,” McClain said.
“Which goes back to, let the market decide,” White responded, noting, “To be honest I don’t think it’s going to be an issue because there are limited choices on where you could do these and be successful.”
City Council will hold its next regular meeting Feb. 2.
