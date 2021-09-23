Maryville City Councilwoman Sarah Herron has posted on her informational website answers to a variety of citizen questions regarding sewer connections and how they relate to development outside city limits.
Herron said in this week’s post at councilwomanherron.com and in a phone interview Wednesday she’s received a series of emails and calls from citizens concerned about sewer connection.
Specifically, people want to know how and why Maryville would have ostensibly allowed developments proposed at Best Farm off Best Road and Pate Farm off Old Niles Ferry Road to connect to city sewer lines.
Both developments had proposed building hundreds of homes on what is currently county farmland but were denied at Blount’s Planning Commission late Thursday.
Regardless, conversations about how the city works with the county to allow development are still ongoing.
“Citizens have been asking good questions,” Herron wrote in the post. “The City Manager (Greg McClain) and his staff have been working hard to provide answers.”
She explained a lot of these answers revolve around urban growth boundary (UGB) policy that is baked into the city’s planning code.
The UGB is a designated margin outside a city created to prevent unrestrained city growth known as urban sprawl.
“Our current policy is, if the development is inside the urban growth boundary, and the developer funds all expenses, and it is possible from a design standpoint, they can connect to our (sewer) system,” Herron wrote.
Herron explained that city staff reviews sewer connection requests “from a technical perspective to guarantee the proposed line is engineered correctly” before a decision is made.
Maryville city staff members already have confirmed that sewer connections for both Pate and Best farm developments should be feasible.
But outside the technical feasibility of connection, Herron said there also are economic considerations to be made.
“In every case, when asked to consider a request to connect to our system, we take a number of things into consideration, including impact to the ratepayers, impact to our system and plants that would require an upgrade to our facilities and impact to the environment,” she wrote.
In the case of the proposed Best and Pate farm subdivisions, there would have been no impact to ratepayers since the developer is funding the work, Herron explained.
Additionally, the impact to Maryville’s system would not burden it or require a facility upgrade and, she wrote, there will be positive environmental benefits by preventing septic fields.
Herron’s post came out of both citizen correspondence and discussions with McClain and city Utilities Director Baron Swafford who said Wednesday they’ve also fielded citizen questions about sewer connections and urban growth.
“All of the emails that I’m receiving are in opposition to the development,” Herron said by phone. “And what they’re asking Maryville City Council to do is essentially to try and stop this development. I’m just trying to provide information about why those decisions are being made because I’m learning as well.”
Maryville isn’t the only entity that has approved infrastructure connections to both the proposed Best and Pate developments, according to Blount County Planning Department documents.
Alcoa’s electric department and South Blount County Utility District also indicated in early September letters that, should the homebuilding move forward, they can provide electric and water to the developments, respectively.
Outside of discussing sewer-connection policy, Herron gave her perspective on recent proposed growth in the county, something that’s been on many citizens’ minds as leaders seek to balance a rapidly growing economy with a complex housing market.
“It’s fair to question where Blount County has drawn its urban growth boundary,” Herron wrote days before the developments were denied at the county level late Thursday. “As I look at the beautiful rural landscape of Pate Farm against the backdrop of our beloved Smoky Mountains, I share in the grief. But I’m still waiting for my magic wand. Until they give me one, there are state laws that dictate the process for amending a UGB and implications beyond Pate Farm and Best Road to consider as we review the thoughtful growth plan we share with our elected counterparts throughout the county.”
