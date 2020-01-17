Possession of small amounts of marijuana may be decriminalized in the state of Tennessee, and counties may vote to legalize the substance if a state House bill passes.
Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, introduced House Bill 1610 on Monday, Jan. 13, and if adopted, it would decriminalize the possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, and also allow for counties to hold popular elections to legalize marijuana-related activities including possession, growing and distribution.
A call and email to Staples’ office seeking comment on HB 1610 were not returned by The Daily Times’ press deadline.
While the passage of HB 1610 would affect law enforcement operations in the county, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong is not taking a stand on the issue.
“I have not yet seen the bill that Rep. Staples is proposing,” Berrong said. “We are tasked with enforcing the laws that our legislators pass. We will continue to monitor this proposed bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.”
During a media day presentation at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville field office on Oct. 20 Tommy Farmer, special agent in charge of the Drug Division, said legalizing marijuana would only make matters worse as law enforcement already has problems with impaired drivers.
“Of the blood levels (of drivers) we have tested for drugs, about 40 to 45% of those people test positive for marijuana,” Farmer said. “So we’re having people drive impaired with marijuana. So to legalize it, you’re just creating another problem.”
